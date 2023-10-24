A Venda makoti turned heads on social media when she gave an inside look at her lobola negotiations

The lady posted a TikTok video displaying two families gathering and conducting the cultural proceedings

Mzansi people pulled up in the comments to congratulate the stunning woman on her pending nuptials

Two families gathered to negotiate lobola. Image: @kgadi_sekgoka

Source: TikTok

One woman just dropped the mic on social media by giving us a sneak peek into the world of lobola negotiations.

This fearless lady posted a TikTok video on her account @kgadi_sekgoka showing an inkling of the negotiation process.

Lobola unites families

The footage showed the exchange of gifts, to the uncles identifying their bride among maidens covered with blankets. The wholesome clip oozed happiness and the unity of families.

Mzansi congratulates makoti

Of course, Mzansi folks, being the supportive virtual audience they are, flooded the comments section with well-wishes and congratulatory messages. Because what's a viral video without a virtual cheering squad?

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on lobola proceedings

Read some of the comments below:

@lmabitsela said:

"Congratulations.❤️ May God bless your union."

@pearl.blg commented:

"Congratulations mama,❤️love to see it."

@ndziemabunda posted:

"So beautiful! Congratulations. ❤️"

@phumzaza2 stated:

"Zonaka weee."

@new_justice2 wrote:

"Congratulations. Makoti."

@toto_tweety0 mentioned:

"Congratulations baby!"

