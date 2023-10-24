A video of an energetic gogo dancing at a funeral after tears got Mzansi people buzzing on TikTok

The elderly lady unexpectedly pole-danced for mourners and they were shocked by her lit moves

The recorded scene also dropped jaws on TikTok and sparked discussions about the vibey gogo in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

An elderly woman pole danced at a funeral after tears. Image: @dudu_mabaso

Source: TikTok

A lively granny busting some serious moves at a funeral had Mzansi netizens in stitches on TikTok.

This old lady came out of nowhere and treated the mourners to an impromptu pole-dancing performance.

Vibey gogo flaunts dance moves

Her one-man show had onlookers amazed and shocked at the same time. The gogo basically reminded everyone that fun doesn't discriminate by age.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Pole dancing video spreads on TikTok

This video was posted just three days ago by @dudu_mabaso and has already clocked in 127,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Gogo becomes a hot topic

The footage also had TikTok users' jaws hitting the floor, sparking a wave of discussions in the comments section about this hip-and-happening gogo.

See some of the comments below:

@bonjovigumede posted:

"Kwenzakalani emhlabeni ka God.‍"

@mathapeloxulu stated:

"Iyoh after 50 life is great come on mamzo."

@tamarsha3 commented:

"Lol, nevermind the retired pole dancer, I just want the track title. "

@senthawankusheng said:

"Me after a few Savannas ko matlapeng."

@xokshin said:

"Guys there is no place like Soweto."

@hlogza81 added:

"Pole dancing on another level."

@baradidardi noted:

"A baddie first, an oldie later."

@nthabimats mentioned:

"I don’t blame her, this song "

Mzansi screams with laughter over TikTok video of Joburg gogo dancing hard at funeral: “Me at my ex’s”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that one gogo was on her own mission at a funeral, grooving as if it were a Friday night. Bystanders couldn’t understand what was going on, but the people of Mzansi were here for it.

Some do not want people to be sad when they pass, they would rather celebrate their life and be happy for what had been. It looks like this old woman was giving the deceased a lekker sendoff filled with good vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News