A man took part in an amapiano dance trend but with a classic twist, and he entertained many viewers

This ballet dancer decided to do a South African dance challenge on TikTok, but the way he was trained

Many people were excited after seeing how the dancer stayed on beat even though he was dancing in a different style

A video of a man dancing to amapiano all the rave. The guy got too many things after showing people what a different type of dancing can look got with amapiano.

A TikTok video shows a ballet dancer grooving to amapiano in his style. Image: @bhumehldiaries

This man's routine was entertaining and got more than 14,000 likes. Many people commented that they were impressed by his skill.

Ballet dancer shows off skill on amapiano beat

@bhumehldiaries posted that he could dance to amapiano but in a ballet style. A video shows that he wore his en pointe shoes and then did some ballet jumps on beat to a South African song. Watch the video below:

Online users impressed by ballet dancer

Many people commented that the man was very creative. Read what people have to say:

Spike said:

"Do the flying vosho."

WS commented:

"Not you looking like me from a distance, you got me asking myself what am I doing here."

Rinuz added:

"South Africans are from another universe. Stru."

azania_amahle wrote:

"Ballentsula."

Sunflower joked"

"Pharalina."

South Africans love to see unique dances

Amapiano is all the rave in South Africa, but people also love to see variety. Many creators have done their own spins on amapiano dances.

