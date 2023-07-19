One woman joined others doing an amapiano dance trend, but she added a traditional aspect to her performance

The lady dance to one of the latest songs trending on tik-tok by making use of a Tsonga skirt

Many people thought the video was entertaining and fitting for the trending song that is in xiTsonga

An amapiano song with xiTsonga lyrics is going viral. It was only fitting that one creator made a dance video featuring a traditional element from the culture.

A TikTok video shows a Tsonga woman dancing to a xiTsonga amapiano song in her xibelani. Image: @koketso_wamutsonga

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the dance video was entertaining, as it got over 96,000 likes. They were also hundreds of comments from people who were entertained.

Woman adds Tsonga edge to latest amapiano dance trend

One woman @koketso_wamutsonga decided to dance to a popular amapiano song. The song has xiTsonga lyrics, so the lady Incorporated elements of the Tsonga culture and her dance. And she wore a xibelani. Watch the video below

South Africans love cultural element in amapiano dance

The creator had people in her comments in awe of how well she can dance. Online users thought it was fascinating to see how well she could move in the traditional skirt that some say is heavy.

NOMDAKAZANA said:

"As tsongas we are served love this side."

Paula Saul550 wrote:

"Hypnotized."

TsholoPhalane

"Now the challenge has started and the challenge is closed, done ️coz this song drives people craze but they can't dance to it.

MaphumuloStylez gushed:

"Wamuhle ntombi wow."

Tsholofelo Konopi was in awe:

"Thought xibelani is lightweight until we got a Tsonga makoti at home. That thing is heavy! I still wonder how they dance so easily with it."

Koketso_wamutson,ga the creator replied:

You get used to it I guess. And mine are not as heavy to be honest."

Online users fascinated by different South African cultures

Many people on social media get to see other people's customs and practices. Online users are always fascinated by other traditions. Briefly News previously reported that one man stunned by his moves at a wedding.

@phelelani_thejoy proudly did indlamu, a Zulu traditional dance amid foot and car traffic in London

