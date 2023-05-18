A proud South African man visited London and could not leave without doing a traditional African dance

The young gent did the most and even got rid of his shoes before doing a grand display of the fact that he is Zulu

TikTok users flooded the comments of the man's video to sing his praises for repping the Zulu culture in Europe

One Zulu TikTokker took the opportunity to do a traditional Zulu dance in the UK's capital. The video was hit with many people on the socials.

A Zulu guy travelled to London and did the indlamu in the European city. Image: @phelelani_thejoy

After the energetic performance, the man's clip garnered over 50 000 likes. Thousands of comments expressed how happy they were to see the young man.

Zulu man's indlamu in London set TikTok ablaze

@phelelani_thejoy proudly did indlamu, a Zulu traditional dance amid foot and car traffic in London. Watch the video below:

Mzansi delight by SA cultural dance in London

Online users love to see others embrace their culture for all to see. This young man had people laughing, and many praised his bravery.

Siyabonga Madide commented:

"The way they minding their own business "

user47568134186014 commented:

"Shaka Zulu is very proud."

yron Ndlovu commented:

"Where Everybody Is Mind Their Own Businesses"

Manzimase commented:

"Quen Elizaberthone side zyakhala "

user3679917804777 commented:

"Locate uZulu anywhere!!! Ifuqe lapho Mkhaya! Hlaba!!!"

