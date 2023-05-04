A group of friends on the socials made a joke about being stereotypically Zulu, and many people loved it

The Zulu men were at Roman's Pizza, and they filmed a skit about how they get ready to eat in a traditional way

Loving it, online users could not help but the comments singing the boys' praise for making the funny video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

These Zulu guys on TikTok were full of jokes. They made a video where they exaggerated their allegiance to being Zulu.

Zulu men showed people how they act when they meet up at Roman's Pizza. Image:@doqtercabbage

Source: TikTok

People were in tears as they watched the boys do the most while at Roman's Pizza. The theatrics of their meet-up got over 90 000 likes.

Zulu men claim to greet each other traditionally when at Roman's pizza

A TikTok by @doqtercabbage shows three Zulu men acting out the way they meet up at a pizza joint. In the video, they all acknowledge each other before placing the pizza on the floor, doing indlamu and sitting on the ground to eat. Watch the funny clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SA in tears of Zulu men's Roman pizza skit

People thought the clip was hilarious. Netizens love funny creators, and these boys were all the rave

linda_Baans commented:

"bro Romans pizza bout to make profit this can be a good ad."

use4813942655 commented:

"People are looking like this is casual."

Toxic6630 commented:

"A normal day in South Africa."

Campeón del Mundo commented:

'Weee mfethu uthenge i Lomans'

Jinxx commented:

"They forgot to have social anxiety."

King phantom commented:

"Are we gonna ignore the person who pulled up with nandos to Romans."

5 Zulu friends do traditional dance to hip-hop beat, video has SA proud

Briefly News previously reported that one video of guys doing a traditional dance went viral. In the video, the boys are doing the Zulu dance to a trap beat.

The young man's dance routine was a hit on TikTok. People could not get over how they perfectly executed the traditional dance to a hip-hop song

@sfisodatsoro on TikTok posted a clip of guys who decided to do a traditional indlamu dance. People were fascinated but how perfectly they executed the performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News