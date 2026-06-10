Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu gave fans a glimpse into his luxury lifestyle during a recent road trip

The ex-AmaZulu FC star's choice of vehicle sparked admiration from supporters on social media

Zungu's latest post reignited interest in his wealth, business ventures and life away from football

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu may currently be without a club, but his taste in luxury cars speaks volumes.

Former Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu showed off his Mercedes-Benz on Instagram. Image:@bonganizungu

Source: Instagram

Zungu, who was recently released by Premiership side AmaZulu FC, showed off his luxurious wheels on social media while enjoying a road trip.

The South African midfielder has represented Bafana Bafana and built a successful career across clubs in France, Portugal, Scotland and South Africa. Widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished footballers, he has enjoyed success both locally and abroad.

He began his professional career with the University of Pretoria, where his impressive performances earned him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013. After three successful seasons with the Brazilians, he secured a lucrative move to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

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Following a season in Portugal, Zungu joined French club Amiens before being loaned to Scottish giants Rangers in 2020 under then-manager Steven Gerrard. He returned to the Premier Soccer League in 2022, rejoining Sundowns before leaving after two seasons to sign for AmaZulu FC as a free agent.

Bongani Zungu shows off Mercedes-Benz V300d

In an Instagram post captioned,

"You know it's a good trip when nobody wants to go home," Zungu gave fans a glimpse of his luxury Mercedes-Benz V300d.

The premium people mover is reportedly worth more than R2 million and is renowned for its executive-level comfort, advanced technology and spacious interior. The V300d has become a popular choice among celebrities, business executives and professional athletes.

Bongani Zungu and his son posing for a photo. Image:@bonganizungu

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bongani Zungu's luxury ride

South Africans were impressed after spotting the midfielder's vehicle.

@skhumbuzo_hamashe said:

"The beast V300d."

@therealkagi wrote:

"Might be because of the Benz."

@tebogo.nare commented:

"It's the best or nothing."

@makgalo_04 posted:

"Ibus."

@hlulani_marvelous joked:

"Please borrow me just for two days, lol."

See the photos below.

According to Inquire Salary, Zungu's estimated net worth is around R7.6 million. While football has been the primary source of his wealth, the midfielder has also generated income through endorsement deals and business ventures. His social media platforms frequently feature promotional content linked to various brand partnerships.

Reports also suggest that Zungu owns properties in different parts of South Africa. In addition, he operates a clothing brand, providing him with another source of income outside football.

Like most South African sportspersons, especially footballers, Zungu is also a lover of cars, with the favourite automobile brands reportedly being German automobiles (Mercedes-Benz and Audi). He also has other types of cars from other countries.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Briefly News earlier listed Themba Zwane's impressive car collection as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is also one of the richest South African footballers.

The veteran South African footballer has some luxury cars in his possession, and it's all thanks to football

Source: Briefly News