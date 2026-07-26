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Kaizer Chiefs criticised despite beating Scottland in Toyota Cup
Football

Kaizer Chiefs criticised despite beating Scottland in Toyota Cup

by  Raphael Abiola
1 min read

Kaizer Chiefs criticised despite beating Scottland in Toyota Cup

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.

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