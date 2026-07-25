Phakela Mthakathi's message after Jayden Adams' death has sparked fresh conversations about men supporting one another

His emotional post called on South African men to stand together during difficult times without revealing every answer

The message comes as investigations into Adams' death continue and tributes keep pouring in

Jayden Adams' death prompts an emotional appeal from Phakela Mthakathi. Image: phakelamthakath/X, Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Activist Phakela Mthakathi has reacted to the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams with an emotional message urging South African men to support one another.

Writing on X on 23 July 2026, Mthakathi said Adams' death should encourage men to unite and look after each other. His comments came days after police confirmed an inquest into the footballer's death remained active.

"Lena ngeke uyibone ilwelwa ngoba indoda, madoda ngilaleleni sukumani nilwele ubudoda ngoba ubudoda buyenyanywa," he wrote.

Translated into English, he said:

"You won't see anyone fighting for this cause because it's a man. Men, listen to me, stand up and fight for your brethren because men support each other."

Phakela Mthakathi says he wants to restore pride among men

Mthakathi added that he wanted "to restore trust and pride among men in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa."

He concluded his tribute by writing: "Alale ngokuthula umfana" ("May this young man rest in peace").

His comments followed widespread tributes for Adams from across South African football.

Jayden Adams death investigation continues

Police previously confirmed that an inquest had been opened after Adams was found dead in Cape Town on 11 July 2026. Authorities have said no foul play is suspected at this stage and have urged the public not to speculate while investigations continue.

The football community has continued to honour the 25-year-old, whose performances for Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup earned praise from teammates, coaches and supporters.

As of 25 July 2026, the inquest remains ongoing.

Gayton McKenzie criticises reporting on Jayden Adams' final hours

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised media coverage about Jayden Adams' final hours, urging the public to avoid speculation while the police investigation continues.

McKenzie took aim at an article on X on 19 July 2026, describing the reporting as "irresponsible." He questioned whether it could place emotional pressure on Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, and affect their child.

Source: Briefly News