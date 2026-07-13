An Asian foodie living in South Africa took her followers on a grocery run at Sun Sun Market, a popular Asian supermarket in Durban

She filled her cart with Korean dinner ingredients including Japanese curry, chilli crisp, sesame oil, seaweed, and fresh tofu

Viewers who know the shop flooded the comments to share their love for it, with former Durban residents saying they miss it dearly

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A foodie excitedly walked into a Korean supermarket and saw a variety of things that she loves. Image: thatfoodieyewonzie

Source: Instagram

An Asian foodie based in South Africa gave her Instagram followers a peek inside one of Durban's most beloved grocery spots. Instagram user @thatfoodieyewonzie posted the reel on 10 July 2026, taking viewers along on a shopping trip to Sun Sun Market, an Asian supermarket in Durban that has a loyal following.

Inside Sun Sun Market, Durban

She showed her browsing the store's well-organised aisles, pointing out features like halal food indicators and recommended product signs that make navigating the shelves a little easier. The creator also tried out a barcode scanner that lets shoppers check product prices on the spot, a small but handy touch that impressed her. Her mission for the day was picking up everything she needed to cook a Korean dinner.

Watch the Sun Sun Market grocery haul in the Instagram video below:

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Durban food lovers react

Fans and former regulars were quick to share their thoughts in the comments:

User @ashk.za said:

"Oh, I love Sun Sun. I always leave with stuff I absolutely don't need 😂 Their homemade tofu is awesome."

User @caseytheroastedrose added:

"Also their massive bags of edamame for R100. Got some Asian pears and white lettuce there this week and they were so lush!"

User @janelle_naicker wrote:

"Love that place ❤️."

User @bronharri commented:

"I love this place 💝"

User @centaineschaferphotography shared:

"Ah, how I miss this place. My old hood's best Asian grocery market ever!"

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Source: Briefly News