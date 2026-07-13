A man from Alexandra was filmed selling tea, coffee, muffins and cookies from a boiler backpack to morning commuters in Johannesburg

The Kasi Hustlers Facebook page shared the video, estimating he earns around R1500 a day selling roughly 100 cups in just two hours

Viewers praised the man for building his own business rather than waiting for employment

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A local man tackled a busy morning serving coffee to motorists headed to work. Image: Kasi Hustlers

Source: Facebook

A man from Alexandra township is turning the morning rush hour into a business opportunity, and South Africans cannot stop talking about it. Footage shared by Kasi Hustlers, a Facebook page dedicated to spotlighting township entrepreneurs, shows the man standing on a busy Johannesburg road on 12 July 2026. He carried a boiler backpack and sold hot tea, coffee, muffins and cookies to motorists on their way to work.

Earning big in the early hours

When a driver pulled over to buy, the man calmly called across to one of his workers to sort out the change, making it clear this was not a one-man side hustle but a small, organised operation. Kasi Hustlers did the maths in their caption, and the numbers caught people's attention. Selling around 100 cups of coffee a day works out to roughly R1500 earned in just two hours of trading. For many South Africans battling unemployment, that figure landed hard.

Watch the Alexandra street hustler in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi salutes the Alexandra hustler

The video drew a wave of admiration from people who respected the man's drive and independence:

User @Ninetyfive Princo said:

"Hustler right there."

User @Mzukisi Dingiso wrote:

"I wish him the best. It is my wish to see our fellow brothers and sisters supporting each other."

User @Arthur Chitsungo shared:

"Brick by brick, never back down ❤️."

User @Fatima Raju added:

"Making an honest living. Nothing wrong with that. I admire the ones that make an effort and not demand jobs."

User @Bernie Hughes said:

"Bless his hustle."

User @Nokuthula Bhodoza

"Hustle where you are. Take up all the space."

3 Briefly News articles about hustlers

A creative entrepreneur from Gugulethu, Cape Town, went viral for his ingenious mobile braai service, pushing a trolley with a lit braai stand full of meat around his kasi.

A young South African hustler was filmed marketing his mobile breakfast business in his township, earning high praise from social media users.

. A kasi woman attended the groove not just for the vibes, but also to collect cans for recycling, earning praise from Mzansi viewers.

Source: Briefly News