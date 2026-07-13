A South African husband stepped in front of the camera to show off a collection of beaded ties handcrafted by his wife

The ties featured multi-colour designs, personalised initials and different bead sizes, all made to a high standard

Viewers flooded the comments with praise for the woman's talent and asked how to place orders

A husband shoed off the different ties his wif sells. Image: @luziweofficial

Source: TikTok

A South African man became an unexpected model for his wife's handmade creations, and Mzansi could not get enough of it. On 12 July 2026, a TikTok video posted by @luziweofficial showed a husband proudly wearing a series of beaded ties crafted by his wife. The ties were no ordinary accessories. Each one was carefully constructed from beads in various colours and sizes, with some featuring personalised initials woven right into the design.

A husband who shows up

The husband wore each piece with confidence, giving viewers a proper look at the craftsmanship behind every tie. The collection ranged from bold multi-colour combinations to more refined styles, showing real range and skill. The beadwork itself drew serious attention. The precision involved in crafting wearable ties entirely from beads, complete with lettering and intricate colour patterns, impressed those who understand how time-consuming the craft can be.

Watch the TikTok video that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the beaded tie collection

The video tapped into something people clearly enjoy seeing: a small creative business backed by genuine family support, and a product worth talking about.

User @Magna B said:

"I actually need that for my graduation in September."

User @HONORABLE wrote:

"This is art at its finest."

User @michaetpaylya commented:

"This is out of this world🔥."

User @Rainy added:

"Wow, very nice."

User @wonderfull noted:

"Supportive man."

@KHUZE ACE shared:

"God bless this creativity, wow, bro I'll put my order through."

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Source: Briefly News