Naledi Aphiwe shared a video tour of her first apartment on Instagram on 12 July, showing off the beautifully decorated space

The singer credited interior brand Mazuri for bringing her dream home to life

Naledi teased that more apartment tour videos are on the way, leaving fans eager to see more of her stylish new home

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Naledi shows off her first apartment. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Singer-songwriter Naledi Aphiwe has given fans their first look inside her debut apartment, and Mzansi is absolutely here for it. The emotional tour video, posted to Instagram on 12 July, shows the young artist walking through a chic, thoughtfully decorated living space that has left followers gushing.

Captioning the post:

"Finally seeing my place in person was such an emotional moment. After everything it took to get here, walking through these doors made it all feel real. This is only the beginning, but I’m already so in love with how it’s coming together."

Naledi made it clear that this is only the beginning of what she plans to share with fans.

Naledi's big milestone

The video has resonated deeply with fans who have watched Naledi grow from a rising talent into a fully-fledged artist now planting roots of her own. Interior brand Mazuri, which handled the furnishing and décor for the space, also chimed in to express gratitude for the collaboration.

The post pulled in an impressive 120K likes, over 1,000 comments and more than 1,000 reposts, with fellow artists and fans alike flooding the comments with praise.

Watch Naledi's apartment tour on the Instagram post below:

Celebs and fans pour in congratulations

Fans celebrate Naledi's new home. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

The reaction from Naledi's community was overwhelmingly warm. Fellow artist @londie_london_official dropped a string of heart-eye emojis, while @topsgumede wrote:

"This is beautiful 😍🔥👏 well done nana🫂🤍"

@nontotyler added a heartfelt note:

"Our Cocomelon is growing so beautifully in front of our eyes 😍. Your space is beautiful.❤️"

Interior brand @mazuriinterior responded directly:

"Thank you for trusting us ❤️ we really appreciated you trusting us to make your furniture and decorating the space."

@hrh.lethabo.mekooa gushed:

"So gorgeous!!🥺😍 Congratulations baby!"

@samukelisiwe.zinhle kept it sweet:

"So proud of you twin😍❤️🙌🔥"

@hlathini_achuma praised her hard work:

"Usebenzile sisi, congratulations!😍👍"

@seth_mokibe brought the humour:

"Oh I'm coming for a sleepover!!! 😁↔️"

More apartment tour content on the way

"Welcome to Part 1 of my apartment tour. There’s still so much more to show you, and I’m so excited to take you along on this journey. 🤍✨🥺"

Naledi has teased that more content from the apartment tour is on the way, so fans can expect another look inside her stylish new home. With the first video receiving an overwhelming response, it's clear fans will be eagerly waiting to see what she reveals next.

Naledi celebrates new academic milestone

Recently Briefly News reported that singer Naledi Aphiwe has celebrated another major achievement after revealing that she has been accepted to study at Regent Business School. She shared her acceptance letter on social media, expressing excitement about balancing her music career with furthering her education.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, praising her for prioritising education while continuing to build her successful career.

Source: Briefly News