A content creator baked a traditional South African milk tart to mark a major follower milestone on her Instagram channel

She had planned to celebrate reaching 10,000 followers but woke up to find the number had already surpassed 11,000 overnight

South Africans flooded the comments to praise her effort, calling milk tart the pinnacle of South African desserts

Lekker Vietnam baked a traditional South African milk tart. Image: @lekkervietnam

Source: Instagram

Vietnamese woman living in South Africa went viral after sharing a heartfelt video of herself baking a traditional milk tart to celebrate a surprise follower milestone on Instagram.

The creator behind the account @lekkervietnam paid tribute to reaching 11,000 followers by making a milk tart. She chose the recipe deliberately, opting for a soft, creamy filling over a firmer set, describing it as the traditional style her husband grew up eating. An older woman tasted the finished tart and quietly confirmed it was good.

"This traditional South African Milk Tart recipe was actually inspired by @lianne_scherz . And a huge shoutout to my friend Amy, who gave me so many amazing tips to perfect this!"

A love letter to South African baking

The creator spoke openly about how the support of her online community had made her transition to life in South Africa easier and more meaningful. She said:

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"You've made this brand new journey of starting a life here in South Africa so much easier and so much more colorful,"

Milk tart holds a special place in South African food culture. Unlike similar custard tarts found around the world, such as the Portuguese Pastéis de Nata or the French Flan Pâtissier, the South African version uses far fewer eggs, producing a lighter, milkier filling that has become a staple at family gatherings across the country.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi approves of the milk tart

South Africans in the comments were quick to share their thoughts on lekkervietnam's page:

@delanonaude said:

"The pinnacle of SA desserts for me ❤️ The Cape Milktart variant is also delicious ❤️"

@holadorothea wrote:

"Oh wow that looks really lekker 😍"

@kirstenbaldocchi commented:

"Beautifully done... 🙌❤️"

@miss_zoomer_ added:

"You killed it! 🙌👏🔥👏"

@babazooparties suggested:

"Looks amazing, but use tennis biscuits next time - looks so good 😍"

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Source: Briefly News