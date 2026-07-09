A South African TikToker shared the painful aftermath of attempting RocoMama's spicy food challenge

He developed a severe tooth infection and facial numbness that persisted for weeks after completing the challenge

Viewers flooded the comments with sympathy after he revealed part of his face remains numb to this day

Musawenkosi detailed the aftermath of the challenge for him. Image: @xuffler

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker named Musawenkosi posted a video on 4 June 2026 warning his followers about the real cost of taking part in RocoMama's viral spicy food challenge. His story left Mzansi stunned.

He said the actual challenge felt manageable at the time. When he got home afterwards, his body began overheating, and he knocked back a litre of milk to cool down. The next day brought the expected stomach trouble, which he thought was the worst of it.

About a week later, Musawenkosi began experiencing severe tooth pain on one side of his face. The pain was worst at night, making it impossible to sleep comfortably on either side. After two weeks of suffering, he visited a dentist. Scans showed no decay, but he was diagnosed with an infection.

He was prescribed a course of antibiotics, a medicated mouthwash and additional pills, which cost him over R400 on medication alone. Between the consultations and the medication, Musawenkosi estimates he spent over R3,000 in total.

He said that as of the time of posting, he still cannot feel part of his cheek and jaw, to the point where shaving requires him to watch his face in a mirror rather than feel what he is doing.

"This part I can't feel till today."

He noted the clause that he signed states that RocoMama's is not at fault and closed his video with a direct plea:

"If that challenge ever comes, please take my advice. It's not worth doing."

Effects of spicy food

Medical experts note that extremely spicy foods can trigger gastrointestinal distress, diarrhoea and thunderclap headaches. A study published in the BMJ documented a man who developed severe headaches and narrowed brain arteries after consuming the world's hottest chilli pepper.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to man's warning

Viewers were sympathetic and had plenty to say on the man's page:

@ifalakhesefro noted:

"Alcohol also could have been the cause"

@B🪽 wrote:

"All this for a cap 😭"

@TM joked:

"Check in with SASSA, you might qualify for a grant of some sort"

@Mphumi 087 added:

"Stomach lining gone 🥺🥺"

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Source: Briefly News