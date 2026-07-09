An 18-month-old boy in Gilbert, Arizona was pulled unresponsive from a backyard pool and declared dead at a hospital

The toddler survived after being rushed to a children's hospital in what many are calling a miracle

TikTok viewers were stunned by the toddler's miraculous recovery and a police report indicating hosptial staff reported signs of life including breathing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An 18-month-old boy from Gilbert, Arizona, was pulled lifeless from a backyard pool on 8 February 2026. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and then found in the morgue hours later.

An Arizona toddler was found alive after being declared dead. Image: Zeca souza / RDNE / Pexels

Source: UGC

The incident took place in during a Super Bowl gathering. Emergency responders performed CPR on the toddler before he was transported to hospital, where medical staff declared him dead. A medical examiner detected a faint heartbeat three hours after he was declared dead.

Arizona toddler recovers

ABC News reported on 8 July 2026 that police records show concerns were raised before the toddler was sent off. The case has drawn comparisons to Lazarus syndrome, a rare medical phenomenon in which a person's circulation spontaneously returns after CPR has been stopped and death has been declared. In recovery, Vincent was breathing with the assistance of a ventilator while his lungs continued to heal. Doctors are taking things slowly, allowing Vincent’s body to guide the exact pace of his rehabilitation

While the Fiordilino family is overwhelmed with gratitude for their son's life, they are also facing an immense financial burden. The costs accumulated from Vincent's recovery saw the need for a a GoFundMe page, credited to Yaleen Perez, featuring photos of a curly-haired toddler with a wide smile, a detail that made the story hit even harder for those following it online. Watch the ABC News report on the Arizona toddler found alive in the morgue:

Arizona toddler alive after drowning stuns

The story moved thousands of people online, with many crediting prayer and divine intervention. The toddler's survival has left many searching for answers, both spiritual and medical. Read the comments below:

Toddler was found in a swimming pool and declared dead until he got to the morgue. Image: Koolshoot

Source: UGC

@History works said:

"Such an adorable baby, thank God he's alive"

@Oleg.Dolganenko wrote:

"It's called Lazarus syndrome. A real miracle."

@DorinaLa shared:

"That's the power of prayer, that the power of Jesus, that is God's blessings, God's miracles"

@Paula176660 said:

"Thank you Jesus, let this child be healed and healthy. Amen"

@Mb wrote:

"Oh my goodness, he's so adorable looking ❤️"

Landee Longsworth added:

"God, the emotional Rollercoaster his parents went through. Glad baby boy made it 🙏🏾"

@peaches_283 added:

"Those prayers was going up hunny 🙏💕🙏💕"

Other Briefly News stories about kid

A man from KZN saved a 3-year-old from drowning after being underwater for 10 minutes, and he performed the correct emergency procedure to save his life.

Online users were mortified after a child was rescued while dangling from window and the caretakers of the kid were nowhere to be found.

A TTikTok video of South African police officers who helped a child who was clearly starving went viral as many people were moved by the scene.

Source: Briefly News