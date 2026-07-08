CCTV footage captured two armed men in a silver Polo robbing a group of Jehovah's Witnesses during their morning ministry

The brazen daylight robbery targeted two women first, then a mixed group of three women and a man, before the suspects fled the scene

South Africans expressed shock at the boldness of the attack but were struck by the group's calm composure throughout the ordeal

CTV captured the robbery of a group of Jehovah's Witnesses. Images: Prime Time News za

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - A group of Jehovah's Witnesses was robbed at gunpoint while conducting their usual door-to-door ministry on the morning of 2 July 2026.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared on X by @Abramjee on 8 July 2026, showed the attack unfolding at around 10:24 am in what appeared to be a residential neighbourhood, with one comment suggesting the location was Durban.

Gunmen carry out brazen daylight robbery

The footage showed two men arriving in a silver Polo. One climbed out armed with a gun and approached two women first, robbing them before moving on to a second group made up of three women and a man. After taking their belongings, the suspects returned to the vehicle and drove off. The exact location of the robbery has not been officially confirmed.

What struck many viewers was not only the boldness of the attack in broad daylight, but also how composed the victims appeared throughout. Their calm reactions, especially given the circumstances, drew significant attention online.

The CCTV clip circulated widely, reigniting public conversation about crime levels in South Africa and whether ordinary citizens are safe going about their daily lives. The fact that the robbery occurred mid-morning, in what looked like a quiet street, left many unsettled.

See video of the robbery here:

South Africans react to the robbery

People across the country weighed in after the footage was shared.

@Que Dee said:

"That's sad and traumatizing but what I like about this one is that they will pray, bounce back the next day and laugh 😂 it off."

@Mhlobo Nkala Sibusiso wrote:

"The robber is forgiven already."

@Sandra Smerdon Gajadhar Britz commented:

"South Africa is now like the wild west."

@Mmaphefo Grace Mogotsi shared:

"They are protected by God at least they did not harm them."

@Hudson's Son noted:

"Registration is visible after all... see how calm they are... people who represent peace."

Pretoria woman survives robbery

In similar news, a Gauteng woman's survival instincts kicked in when she maintained total composure during an unexpected robbery on 27 May 2026. Dashcam footage showed two suspects in the vehicle with the woman.The suspect with the gun tells the woman that he was not expecting the driver of the vehicle to be a woman. The driver laughs it off and apologises. She then pleads with them not to rob her because she has children. The suspect demands that she open her bank app and instructs her to transfer the money.

The group after the robbery. Image: Prime Time News za

Source: Facebook

CCTV captures jeweller store robbery

Briefly News also reported that Gauteng police were on the hunt for 11 suspects who robbed a jewellery store at Cresta Mall in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Saturday. police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the 11 gunmen entered the mall and stole the valuables from the jewellery store.Luckily, no people were harmed during the brazen attack.

Source: Briefly News