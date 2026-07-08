A Nigerian man who went viral for mocking Zulu culture from inside a R9 million Maybach was arrested in Parklands, Cape Town

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was present at the arrest, which saw a silver Mercedes impounded after it carried false BMW number plates

South Africans online celebrated the news, saying the arrest proved authorities were finally acting against those undermining the country

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The Nigerian man in a Maybach has allegedly been arrested. Images: @geordinhl/X

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN - A Nigerian man who sparked widespread outrage across South Africa was arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, just days after a video of him mocking Zulu culture went viral online.

The man, described as a forex or crypto trader, first drew public anger on 5 July 2026 when a clip surfaced showing him dressed in traditional Zulu attire while seated inside a Maybach valued at over $500,000, roughly R9 million. The video was widely condemned as deeply disrespectful to Zulu culture and to South Africans broadly.

Cape Town arrests man for unregistered vehicles

His arrest on 8 July 2026 was announced by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was present during the operation in Parklands. The mayor posted about the evening's events on X, describing how authorities impounded vehicles without valid registrations. In one instance, a brand-new silver Mercedes GLE was found to be registered as a white BMW, leading to the vehicle being seized for further criminal investigation.

X user @THULIIIIIIIIII broke the news to her followers with a blunt and celebratory post: "That Nigerian fool who was mocking South Africans has been arrested 🤣🤣🤣"

Mayor Hill-Lewis used the moment to push for stronger local law enforcement, writing that South Africa needs more robust policing and that Cape Town plans to build its own Metro Police Detectives Unit to investigate crimes independently.

See the post that broke the news:

Mzansi reacts to the arrest

South Africans had plenty to say across the comments:

@RealYenaLoyo wrote:

"😂😂😂Times like this show me I might be a villain too, because I'm happy!"

@DavidMogashoa said:

"He was being brutally honest here. These guys are really undermining our country. White BMW number plates stuck on a Mercedes Benz. Prayers to the owner of the white BMW."

@deputyneighbor noted:

"If traffic officers were doing their job we would've caught all illegal foreigners. There's no one that doesn't have some sort of transport."

@SimplyEXT added:

"The dealerships must also be fined for selling them these cars."

@ADDITOR observed:

"There is hundreds of these cars in that same area in Parklands and they always brag about it 😂"

Video of the Nigerian man mocking Zulu culture sparks outrage

Briefly News reported that the clip, shared by @realyobarnub on X, showing the man dressed in traditional Zulu attire in his car, which is valued at over $500,000 (approximately R9 million) sent Mzansi in a spiral. In the video, the man is seen aughing alongside his friends as they all rhymed, saying "I'm not getting back, I'm in a Maybach". They then stepped out of the car and attempted to perform the Zulu warrior dance.

Source: Briefly News