Advocate Giles Barclay-Beuthin told the Cape Town Regional Court that Chidimma Adetshina's arrest after re-entering SA was an ambush

Home Affairs sought a court order confirming Adetshina's detention pending deportation, arguing she previously entered despite being on a visa-restricted list

The Cape Town Regional Court reserved judgment, with a ruling expected on 19 August

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Chidimma Adetshina stays in the country for now. Images: Yamak Perea/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images and Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — The Cape Town Regional Court has reserved judgment in the case of former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, after her legal team characterised her arrest following re-entry into South Africa as a deliberate ambush.

According to Eyewitness News, Advocate Giles Barclay-Beuthin made the claim during proceedings in which the Department of Home Affairs applied for a court order confirming Adetshina's detention while it pursues her deportation. He told the court that she had applied to have her prohibited person status lifted before returning to the country through Mozambique, and that the specific decision on that application is currently under review by the Western Cape High Court.

Barclay-Beuthin challenges flight risk claim

Barclay-Beuthin argued that Home Affairs failed to demonstrate that Adetshina poses a flight risk. He pointed to her willingness to surrender her South African passport as evidence of good faith, and contended that her high public profile made it implausible that she would attempt to evade the legal process

Home Affairs lawyer Motlalepule Ranto pushed back, reminding the court that Adetshina had previously re-entered South Africa in 2025 despite being listed on a visa-restricted register. Ranto asked the court to refrain from issuing any ruling that might effectively pre-empt the outcome of the pending High Court review.

Deportation ruling expected on 19 August

Barclay-Beuthin expressed confidence that the decision classifying Adetshina as a prohibited person would ultimately be overturned on review. The Cape Town Regional Court reserved its judgment in the matter and is expected to hand down a ruling on 19 August 2025.

Adetshina rose to international prominence when she represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant. Her ties to South Africa, including questions over her South African identity documents, have placed her at the centre of a protracted legal dispute involving the Department of Home Affairs.

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Home Affairs uses Nigerian passport in deportation case

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Department of Home Affairs' legal proceedings against Chidimma Adetshina, who is facing deportation due to her Nigerian citizenship ties. The court's decision on her potential detention is highly anticipated as it could have significant implications for her future in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News