A shack fire in an informal settlement in Ikageng claimed the lives of four-month-old twin boys

The twins' parents survived the blaze but sustained burn injuries and were hospitalised for treatment

South Africans mourned the loss of the infants and called for better housing to prevent future tragedies

A shack fire claims the lives of twin babies. Image: @Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

A family in the North West province lost their four-month-old twin boys in a devastating shack fire that broke out just before midnight on Monday, 06 July 2026. Mzansi mourns for the children.

Police from the North West South African Police Service received a report of a fire in the informal settlement in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom, and rushed to the scene. By the time officers arrived, the shack had already been reduced to rubble.

The twins' parents were inside the structure when the fire broke out. Both sustained burn injuries and were attended to by Emergency Medical Rescue Services before being transferred to a local hospital. As investigators combed through the wreckage, they made the heartbreaking discovery of the charred remains of the two infant boys among the debris.

The JB Marks Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The babies were four-months old. Image: @cerro_photography

Source: Getty Images

Fire safety in informal settlements

Fires in informal settlements remain a recurring tragedy across South Africa, particularly during the winter months when residents rely on open flames and makeshift heating to stay warm. Vuku'zenzele reported that government leadership urge residents to fully extinguish any cooking or heating fires before sleeping, unplug electrical appliances during load shedding, and teach children where the nearest exits are in an emergency. Illegal electricity connections, common in informal settlements, are also a leading cause of shack fires.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi mourns the twin boys

South Africans shared their grief and frustration over the loss of the two children. This is what they had to say on The Citizen's Facebook page:

@Willy Conradie said:

"Condolence to family and friends 🙏❤️❤️"

@Thapelo Dipheko wrote:

"Do away with informal settlements, build people proper houses with their taxes."

@Gail De Pontes shared:

"My deepest condolences to the family."

@Mbalie Nyokana said:

"Iyoo hle redirileng morena" [Oh Lord, what have we done]

@Nomthandazo Secwela wrote:

"Ohh Jehova."

And @Riana Pieterse added:

"So sad. Condolences to the family and friends."

More Briefly News on loss of children

Hoërskool Sand du Plessis is mourning the sudden death of Grade 11 learner and talented soccer player Mpumelelo Momani, as the Bloemfontein school community and South Africans pay tribute while reflecting on how schools can support grieving learners.

The South African Police Service opened an inquest into the death of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske after he died from a head injury, as authorities investigate the circumstances while his school and community mourn his loss.

Amberfield College is mourning the death of Grade 11 learner Awande Okuhle Aphelelisiwe Mthembu, whose passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from South Africans and highlighted the importance of supporting grieving learners and staff.

Source: Briefly News