Sannies is heartbroken after a young learner’s sudden passing leaves the school community in mourning

Schools step in to help learners deal with the difficult emotions that come after losing someone close

Mzansi pays tribute as messages pour in for a young life remembered by many

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Sannies mourns Mpumelelo Momani. Image: @Hoerskool Sand du Plessis

Source: Facebook

A Bloemfontein high school community is mourning the sudden passing of one of its learners, with South Africans sharing heartfelt messages in memory of the young man.

Hoërskool Sand du Plessis paid tribute to Grade 11 learner Mpumelelo Momani after announcing his death on Facebook on 6 July 2026, extending condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. They remembered his passion for soccer in their tribute:

"Sannies is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mpumelelo Momani, a Grade 11 learner. He was a talented soccer player and a passionate young man who touched the lives of many. Sannies extends its heartfelt condolences to Mpumi's parents, family, and friends."

Schools have to deal with Grieving children. Image: @Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

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How schools can support learners after a loss

When a learner loses a friend or loved one, schools play an important role in helping them cope. According to the National Association of School Psychologists, every child handles grief differently, and feelings such as sadness, anger, trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, difficulty focusing, or wanting to be alone are normal. Teachers should be patient, listen without judging, and allow learners to express their emotions in their own way.

Schools should talk about death honestly and use clear words instead of confusing phrases. Learners need reassurance that death is not something they can “catch” and that their feelings are normal. Teachers should respect different cultures and beliefs around grieving while keeping routines as normal as possible to help learners feel safe and supported.

When a death affects the whole school, staff and parents should be given clear information to prevent rumours and confusion. Schools should offer support through discussions, counselling referrals, and safe spaces where learners can ask questions or grieve. Extra care should be given to learners who have experienced previous losses or are struggling emotionally.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi remembers the young man

South Africans shared memories and condolences. This is what Mzansi had to say on the school's page:

Ramabolu Molatoli said:

"He was a dedicated boy, coaching the ladies soccer MHSRIP"

Skosana Benjamin wrote:

"We send our deepest condolences and our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends."

Mavee Nvuyo Matsotso noted:

"Eish, it's so sad to lose your son. Condolences to the family and friends."

DK Diseko remembered:

"Mpumi had so many dreams after matric. He would ask me for a lot of advice as one of the young teachers Sannies had. He will forever be missed."

Ithabeleng Makamane added:

"Yoh, our girls' coach. My girl is so broken...May God Almighty comfort the family and the whole Sannies family. He will forever be missed."

More Briefly News on school losses

Eunice High School is mourning the passing of beloved long-serving driver Mr Paul Mohlakola, who was remembered for nearly three decades of dedicated service and caring for generations of learners.

Randfontein High School is mourning the sudden passing of principal Mbetheleli Valentine Dlamini, who was remembered as a dedicated leader, passionate educator, and mentor who touched the lives of learners, staff, and the wider community.

St Michael’s School for Girls joined other Bloemfontein schools in mourning the passing of Herman Rudd, a respected former educator whose decades of service and impact on learners, staff, and the community were remembered.

Source: Briefly News