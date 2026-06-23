Randfontein High School has been left heartbroken after the sudden passing of principal Mbetheleli Valentine Dlamini

The school noted the details about the memorial service

Emotional tributes poured in as learners, colleagues, and community members remembered the impact he had on many lives

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Principal of Randfontein High School has passed away. Image: @Randfontein High School

Source: Facebook

Randfontein High School (RHS) is grieving after the unexpected death of its principal, Mbetheleli Valentine Dlamini. Learners, teachers, and the wider school community were left heartbroken by the news.

The school confirmed the sad news in an official Facebook statement released on 22 June 2026. The school described Dlamini as an exceptional leader and passionate educator who cared deeply about learners and staff members.

"Mr Dlamini was an exceptional leader, a passionate educator, and a man of integrity whose unwavering commitment to education, excellence, and the well-being of every learner and staff member left an indelible mark on our school."

The statement also highlighted his compassion and dedication, saying his leadership inspired many people within the school community.

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Memorial service details. Image: @Randfontein High School

Source: Facebook

Principal's legacy inspires many.

According to Randfontein Herald, academic head and senior manager Zelea Venter confirmed the sad news. Dlamini also served as secretary on the executive committee of the School Governing Body.

Beyond academics, he was also imperative in shaping the respectful culture of the school. People remembered him as a mentor, a role model, and someone who genuinely wanted to see learners and staff succeed.

The school said the memorial would be hosted at Hall of Greenhills stadium on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 12:00.

View the Facebook post below:

Community pours out tributes

Messages of grief quickly filled the comment section as people remembered Dlamini's personality, leadership, and impact. This is what Mzansi shared on the school's page:

Mandisa Khuse wrote:

"Our Slay Kween. He always blushed whenever you told him he was beautiful. On Friday, he was so happy in his best outfit. I'm in disbelief!! 💔"

Dlozi Sangweni Khotla also shared:

"Our kids were your kids. We truly have lost a great one here."

Beverley Pretorius Kraay mourned:

"So shocked by this news. RIP Valentine Ncane-Mtaka MaDlamini. I'm glad I had the opportunity of teaching this special man when he was in high school."

Moesha Levantiana Dyers said:

"It was an honour and privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and inspiring principal."

Hlami Rikhotso honoured:

"One of the best Business teacher at RHS. Rest in peace, Mr Dlamini."

Dlozi Sangweni Khotla added:

"A gentle soul always so full of life and love. Your passing has left us all so shaken."

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Source: Briefly News