Northwood School is honouring the memory of Josh Bilton, a Grade 11 student known for his vibrant personality and musical talent

Durban locals shared their feelings about the loss of a young life in a show of communal grief that spread on social media

A widespread public tribute by Northwood School celebrated Josh Bilton's lasting impact during his short life

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Northwood School mourned the loss of a Grade 11 learner in a moving tribute. Image: Griffin Woolridge / Pexels

Source: UGC

In the heart of the Northwood School community in Durban, students and faculty honoured the life of Josh Bilton. While the cause of his death on 19 June 2025 was not publicly confirmed, his peers focused on remembering who he was. Josh Bilton had a passion for music and was fondly remembered as an avid DJ. The school navigated the difficult period through a unified front of remembrance and respect.

Psychologists emphasise that communal grieving is a vital step in the healing process for tight-knit communities like academic institutions. Grieving as one provides emotional support, allowing individuals to see that they are not alone. By grieving together, students foster a deep social connection that prevents the isolation often associated with sudden loss. For the Northwood School family, recounting life transforms heavy grief into a celebration of a life well-lived. Read the moving tribute below:

Northwood School community remembers Josh Bilton

The outpouring of love for Josh Bilton has extended far beyond the school gates, with the hashtag #alwaysaknight spread on social media platforms. Those who knew him agreed that Josh was a beacon of light and a 'brave young Squire' whose spirit will forever be a cherished part of the school’s identity. Read the comments below:

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Josh Bilton was fondly remembered as an avid DJ. Image: Everson Mayer

Source: UGC

Diane Cochran was touched:

"So devastated by this. Our son is heartbroken. He will be truly missed. His positivity and strength through all of it were inspirational, and I think he touched many lives that won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace, Josh x ​Good night, dear Josh."

Gillian Rall said:

"You fought such a hard, long fight, Josh. You were so admired by your peers and adults. You will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, young Squire. Life is just so complicated to understand. So many broken souls left behind, but the footprint you have left on everyone is unfathomable !"

Kim Smith added:

"Joshy, it's still hard to believe. You've always been such a lovely kid from primary school days, through to high school, and you will be sorely missed. Gone far too soon. We will never forget you. Our hearts are with you, Chontel, and the whole family as you navigate this tragic time. Your boy knew he was your whole world. Many heartbroken friends today. Rest in peace, Josh. "

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Source: Briefly News