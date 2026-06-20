The Western Cape schooling community is mourning the passing of Max Immelman, a Grade 10 student who battled cancer

Max left a memorable legacy in two prominent schools in Cape Town, Paul Roos Gymnasium and Parel Vallei High School

The collective grief expressed by students and faculty highlighted the psychological impact of losing a young peer

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A Parel Vallei student, Max Immelman, passed away. Image: Parel Vallei

Source: Facebook

The communities of Stellenbosch and Somerset West are in mourning following the passing of Max Immelman, a Grade 10 student at Parel Vallei High School on 19 June 2026. He was also a former student of Paul Roos Gymnasium before leaving for medical treatment closer to home. Both schools honoured a Max remembered for his fighting spirit.

For the Paul Roos and Parel Vallei schools, the loss of Max triggered a specific psychological phenomenon of collective mourning, according to The Group Psychologist. Psychologically, the unity both schools demonstrated serves as a vital support structure for peers affected by Max's passing. By sharing the burden of grief across two school communities, established communal validation helps people find a single voice to express their sorrow over the loss of a promising student. Read the tributes below:

Max Immelman fondly remembered

Max Immelman’s legacy was not defined by his illness, but by the extraordinary way he brought two communities together in a moment of profound grace. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from teachers, friends, and parents. All his loved ones echoed the sentiment that Max’s spirit far outshone his physical circumstances. Read the comments below:

The death of a Parel Vallei student left many in mourning. Image: Nishino Minase

Source: UGC

Lieshen Smit said:

"There are no words adequate enough for the loss of someone so young. Max carried wisdom, courage and light far beyond his years. Even in the face of unimaginable hardship, he continued to shine and touch the lives of those around him. To his family: May you find comfort in knowing that his life, though far too short, was deeply meaningful and beautifully lived."

Candice Lange wrote:

"Today, my heart is heavy as I learn of Max's passing. Max was truly one of the good ones. He was always kind, smiling, and had the most beautiful manners. He treated others with respect and carried himself with a gentle spirit that made him a pleasure to know."

Meirav Grobler said:

"I was shaken the whole day today after receiving the devastating news. I have known Max since he was a little boy, always with a big smile on his face, even during his most difficult times. Max has always been successful in everything that he did; he always moved forward graciously in life, led by his strong faith and set of values that he was taught at home. I'm so sorry for the terrible news, and I wish the family strength. Max will always be remembered and loved in Somerset West."

Tracey Baard was moved:

"Thinking of Max in past tense seems unreal. A remarkable young man. He touched so many lives. May his family be loved and surrounded by His light, grace and peace during this time."

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Source: Briefly News