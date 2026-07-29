Percy Magaya, a Zimbabwean woman based in the UK, packed her bags and relocated to Zimbabwe within a week of making the decision

A year on, she shared a candid video reflecting on her journey, including the highs and the lows that she encountered

Fellow returnees flooded her comments with their own stories, with many saying her experience mirrored their own

Percy Magaya opens up about life in Zimbabwe. Image: Percy Magaya

Source: Facebook

Percy Magaya made a snap decision. Within a week of telling her best friend Michelle she was done with Britain, she had packed her bags and was on a plane to Zimbabwe. A year later, she sat down in her yard to share what that leap of faith had actually looked like.

In a candid video posted on 29 July 2026, Magaya reflected on 12 months of life back home, describing the experience as beautiful, unexpected and, at times, genuinely difficult. She said Zimbabwe had given her the chance to unlearn old habits and reconnect with her roots in ways she had not anticipated, particularly the joy of being surrounded daily by people who shared her background, her language and sometimes even her village.

"This is not everyone’s experience, just me sharing my honest experience."

But the return was not without friction. Magaya spoke openly about encountering gatekeeping in professional circles, where some people were reluctant to bring in newcomers despite their talents. She had tried her hand at artist management, farming and event hosting, yet found that certain doors stayed firmly shut. Her solution was to start creating her own opportunities rather than waiting for others to open theirs.

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Life Back Home Comes With Lessons

She was careful to stress that not every encounter was negative. Many Zimbabweans had welcomed her warmly and worked alongside her with genuine enthusiasm. Still, she admitted the experience had humbled her, stripping away any assumption that returning home would automatically mean breaking through.

On the topic of dating, she kept it brief but colourful, advising anyone planning a similar move to

"come married, come with your husband."

Magaya also reflected on timing, saying she was grateful the move happened in her 30s. Had she attempted it a decade earlier, she believed the challenges would have sent her straight back to England.

Returning home after living abroad

Coming back after being abroad can bring unexpected challenges, from reconnecting with loved ones to dealing with reverse culture shock. Experts suggest managing expectations, rebuilding relationships, exploring new experiences, making friends, staying connected to travel communities and continuing personal growth while rediscovering home with fresh eyes.

View the Facebook video below:

Zimbabweans Share Their Stories

The video struck a chord with others who had made similar journeys, and fellow returnees were quick to share their own experiences on her page:

Julz Maidei said:

"I recently relocated back to Zimbabwe too from the UK. I'm struggling to integrate back into the community but I love it here. The UK changes how you think and people here have a way of trying to pull you down. Don't allow that to happen."

Tinodiwanashe Mude wrote:

"In Zim try to invest in areas that you control your own narrative and variables. Depending on too many people is a disaster."

Lillian Sakupwanya shared:

"All true. Just work hard and stay in your lane. You don't have to prove anything to anyone. Was in the diaspora for almost 20 years and first 2 years back in Zim was tough. 5 years later… would never leave! Also trust God and His timing."

Patricia Ndlovu added:

"I can relate. It's been 19 months for me back in Zim..."

More Briefly News Stories on Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean man’s video showing his South African wife around a Zimbabwean mall went viral, with viewers sharing mixed reactions about the couple’s cross-border experience and the differences they noticed.

A Zimbabwean woman shared the difficult reality of leaving South Africa and adjusting to life back home, showing the challenges she faced after returning and prompting online reactions.

A South African woman’s TikTok video comparing winter in Zimbabwe with her experiences in South Africa went viral, with Zimbabweans debating whether her portrayal of the country’s cold weather was accurate.

Source: Briefly News