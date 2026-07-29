"Our Very Own": Boy's Afrikaans Song Performance in Video Leaves Viewers Praising His Talent
- Jean Jacques Rossouw, a young performer, delivered an energetic Afrikaans song in a video shared on Instagram on 28 July 2026
- The clip quickly caught attention online for the boy's powerful voice and confident stage presence
- South Africans flooded the comments with praise, and some cheeky comparisons that had everyone laughing
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A young boy is turning heads online after a video of him singing an Afrikaans song with remarkable energy went viral on Instagram. Jean Jacques performed while a man accompanied him on piano in the background.
The clip, posted on 28 July 2026, captured him belting out a spirited Afrikaans number. People were impressed by his performance.
Sweet voice stops scrollers
What made the video by @jean_jacques_rossouw spread so quickly was the contrast: a young kid with a surprisingly full voice, owning the stage. The performance had an upbeat, almost theatrical quality that kept viewers watching until the end. Watch the performance that has Mzansi talking:
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Mzansi moved by Afrikaans song performance
South Africans in the comments could not hide their delight, with some cracking jokes and others simply expressing amazement:
@richie_dlr said:
"How cool is this lighty."
@michnaas compared him to a football legend:
plocal Erling Haaland."
@llllbryan_briannillll added some humour:
"Hey, give me my socks back."
Other Briefly News stories about talented kids
- A young Afrikaner boy who went viral on TikTok for his energetic performance of a Zulu traditional dance, captivating audiences across South Africa.
- Details about a late South African learner who went viral after his hilarious attempt to be let into school using fluent Afrikaans over the intercom amused people.
- A young boy named Aidan captured South Africa’s attention with his humorous attempt to read an Afrikaans children's book aloud, translating it phonetically into English.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za