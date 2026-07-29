Jean Jacques Rossouw, a young performer, delivered an energetic Afrikaans song in a video shared on Instagram on 28 July 2026

The clip quickly caught attention online for the boy's powerful voice and confident stage presence

South Africans flooded the comments with praise, and some cheeky comparisons that had everyone laughing

A young boy is turning heads online after a video of him singing an Afrikaans song with remarkable energy went viral on Instagram. Jean Jacques performed while a man accompanied him on piano in the background.

Afrikaner kid sings in a video and impresses South Africa. Image

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted on 28 July 2026, captured him belting out a spirited Afrikaans number. People were impressed by his performance.

Sweet voice stops scrollers

What made the video by @jean_jacques_rossouw spread so quickly was the contrast: a young kid with a surprisingly full voice, owning the stage. The performance had an upbeat, almost theatrical quality that kept viewers watching until the end. Watch the performance that has Mzansi talking:

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Mzansi moved by Afrikaans song performance

South Africans in the comments could not hide their delight, with some cracking jokes and others simply expressing amazement:

@richie_dlr said:

"How cool is this lighty."

@michnaas compared him to a football legend:

plocal Erling Haaland."

@llllbryan_briannillll added some humour:

"Hey, give me my socks back."

Other Briefly News stories about talented kids

A young Afrikaner boy who went viral on TikTok for his energetic performance of a Zulu traditional dance, captivating audiences across South Africa.

Details about a late South African learner who went viral after his hilarious attempt to be let into school using fluent Afrikaans over the intercom amused people.

A young boy named Aidan captured South Africa’s attention with his humorous attempt to read an Afrikaans children's book aloud, translating it phonetically into English.

Source: Briefly News