A Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday that indie pop artist D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, will stand trial for the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl

Prosecutors alleged that 21-year-old Burke killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their secret relationship

Burke has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations, social media had plenty to say

D4vd's murder trial has been set in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case.

Source: Getty Images

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that rising indie pop star D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, will face a jury after finding sufficient evidence to proceed with a first-degree murder trial. According to the prosecution, Burke fatally stabbed and dismembered 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she allegedly threatened to reveal their secret relationship.

According to reports, Judge Charlaine Olmedo made the ruling on Monday following a five-day preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors laid out a graphic case involving testimony and crime-scene photographs.

The 21-year-old was arrested four months after the gruesome discovery of Celeste Rivas's decomposed body inside his Tesla on 8 September 2025 at a Los Angeles tow yard.

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Burke to go to trial

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman, announced recently that Burke had been formally charged with first-degree murder. The discovery of the teen's body drew widespread public attention when news of his arrest first broke.

Burke has pleaded not guilty and continues to deny all allegations against him. At the time of his arrest, his lawyers argued that his arrest was based purely on suspicion. However, the latest evidence, which was presented in court, sent chills down people's spines.

Image: Swan Gallet/WWD

The case has drawn strong reactions online, with many weighing in on both the severity of the allegations and the importance of due process:

@Paramarley10315 said:

"A trial will determine the truth, but the allegations are extremely serious. Justice for Celeste and a fair legal process must come first."

@Vincent52072637 added:

"The words 'pleaded not guilty' and 'denies the allegations' are just as important to read as the headline itself."

@GoFOLLOW_ARIANA exclaimed:

"Wild times!"

@gotstogoe argued:

"Bro not seeing 25 in prison when they get him for these activities"

@MeetMyGlock_ added:

"Just plead guilty and accept life with no parole"

Judge speaks on Amanda Manku's mother's murder case

In a previous report from Briefly News, the double murder trial connected to the family of Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku took a dramatic turn at the Polokwane High Court on Monday, 27 July 2026, after the presiding judge sharply criticised the way police handled key parts of the investigation.

William Manku, the actress's father and accused number one, is standing trial alongside a co-accused over the murders of Gladys Manku and Lettie Maphothoma, who were killed in May 2021.

Source: Briefly News