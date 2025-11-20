20-year-old United States musician D4vd is being viewed as the prime suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas

LAPD sources who spoke to various publications confirmed that the case is being treated as a homicide

According to one source, police are also pursuing a new lead, which they believe will shed light on the case

Hebanna! The popular United States singer D4vd, 20, is reportedly the prime suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her body was found decomposing in his vehicle on 8 September 2025 at a Los Angeles tow yard.

D4vd becomes the latest American celebrity after Diddy, R. Kelly and others to face serious criminal allegations. Los Angeles Police Department sources who spoke to TMZ confirmed that the Romantic Homicide singer is being viewed as a suspect, despite there being no formal paperwork classifying him as one.

“Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect,” the source told TMZ.

US singer D4vd linked to the death of a teenage girl found in his car

The LAPD source told the publication that while postmortem results to determine the exact cause of death are still pending, investigators are treating Celeste Rivas’ death as a homicide.

Another source who spoke to TMZ revealed that police investigations uncovered that around Spring 2025, D4vd took a trip in the middle of the night to a remote area of Santa Barbara County, where he allegedly remained for several hours. "It is unclear why investigators are looking into this trip, but they are pursuing it as a potential lead.

The publication reports that while police view D4vd as the prime suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, they are not yet close to making an arrest. It is also unclear whether there are other suspects besides the artist behind the hit song, Here With Me.

Police found nothing when they searched the Hollywood property D4vd was renting for blood evidence. Celeste Rivas, who went missing on 5 April 2024, was found dead after workers had reported a strong stench coming from the vehicle registered to D4vd.

Celeste’s decomposing body was found in a plastic bag, and police sources allegedly said the corpse was cut up in a manner that strongly suggests the involvement of more than one person.

According to a separate report by NBC4, Rivas’ family were aware that she knew D4vd, born David Anthony Burke. Her brother Matthew Rivas told NBC4 that before Celeste disappeared, she had allegedly gone to see a movie with the singer but did not return home.

When Rivas’ body was found, the singer was still on tour, but he eventually cancelled his remaining shows.

It was previously reported that D4vd was cooperating with the investigation; however, a source who spoke to NBC4 claimed that the singer had not been cooperative during the investigation.

