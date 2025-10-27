D4vd's net worth: Is the singer behind "Here With Me" a millionaire?

D4vd's net worth, estimated at $2 million, is a testament to his rapid rise as a Gen Z music phenomenon, with earnings from streaming, live tours, and lucrative brand endorsements. At just 20 years old, the singer-songwriter has captivated millions with hit singles and viral TikTok fame.

D4vd on September 5, 2025 (L). D4vd on June 17, 2023 (R). Photo: @d4vddd on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

D4vd has a fortune of $2 million , thanks to his career as a singer and songwriter.

, thanks to his career as a singer and songwriter. He primarily rose to fame after his single Romantic Homicide went viral on TikTok.

went viral on TikTok. D4vd was recently involved in a controversy after a body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.

registered under his name. D4vd is signed to Darkroom and Interscope Records.

D4vd's profile summary

Full name David Anthony Burke Gender Male Date of birth March 28, 2005 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Relationship status Single Profession Singer and songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Exploring D4vd's net worth and income sources

According to Celebrity Net Worth, D4vd's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $2 million. D4vd is a millionaire, having accumulated his fortune from music sales, streaming royalties, live concert performances, and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

D4vd on March 25, 2025. Photo: @d4vddd on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at D4vd's music career

D4vd sparked an interest in music at an early age, and he would record songs in his sister's closet and upload them on platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube. In an interview with Variety, D4vd credits Fortnite as the inspiration that led him to make music. He said,

Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it’s what led me to make music in the first place.

D4vd's first hit song, Romantic Homicide, went viral on TikTok, reaching a peak of No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. He later released Here With Me, peaking at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of his other songs include:

Feel It

Sleep Well

You and I

Remember Me (from the series Arcane League of Legends)

WORTHLESS

Take Me To The Sun

Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem 2025)

D4vd on March 28, 2025 (L). D4vd on June 24, 2025 (R). Photo: @d4vddd on Instagram (modified by author)

Music tours and concerts

D4vd has appeared at multiple tours and concerts. In 2023, the talented singer was named as one of the headliners for SZA's SOS tour, to which he expressed his excitement in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said,

I’m SZA’s biggest fan. I’m super grateful to her. When I got the news I was locked in for the tour, I was in a recording session and I jumped up, threw my headphones and was just going crazy.

Brand endorsement deals

D4vd has partnered with prominent brands. However, he recently lost Crocs and Hollister after a rotting corpse was found inside his Tesla. They dropped him from their campaign in a joint statement,

We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues.

D4vd on May 12, 2024 (L). D4vd on April 23, 2025 (R). Photo: @d4vddd on Instagram (modified by author)

Exploring D4vd's age and early life

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke (aged 20 years as of 2025), was born in Queens, New York, on March 28, 2005. His family moved to Houston, Texas, when he was 13 years old.

D4vd's mother encouraged him to create his own music after he faced copyright issues with the songs used in his gaming videos. D4vd revealed this during an interview with Benny Blanco on September 26, 2024. He said,

I'm like crying to Mom about i. I'm like, Yo, I don't know what to do I'm not making any money anymore, blah blah blah.’ And she was on a phone, and she was like, ‘Just make your own music, go get out of my face.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I could probably do that.

Controversies

In September 2025, the body of a 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. Following the incident, authorities raided the singer's Los Angeles home, seizing multiple belongings.

The singer has been under scrutiny, especially for his Romantic Homicide lyrics, and he has a matching tattoo with the deceased. In addition, Celeste's mother revealed that her daughter allegedly had a boyfriend named David before her disappearance in April 2024.

The singer paused his Withered World Tour, with his record label putting a hold on the deluxe album release and suspending all music promotions. Although D4vd is yet to comment on the incident, a spokesperson who wrote to NBC revealed,

D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.

D4vd on December 21, 2024 (L). D4vd on February 25, 2025 (R). Photo: @d4vddd on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

D4vd has collaborated with artists like Kali Uchis, Laufey, and 21 Savage.

The singer is popular on social media, especially TikTok.

He started as a YouTube creator and Fortnite streamer before transitioning to music.

Conclusion

D4vd's net worth, estimated at $2 million, continues to grow despite personal controversies, signalling enduring fan support and commercial clout. From humble beginnings, recording in a closet to international stardom, his career shows how digital platforms can catapult young artists to wealth and fame.

