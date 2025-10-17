Finesse2Tymes’ age, background, and rise to fame have made him one of the most talked-about artists. He went from hustling on the street and serving prison time to releasing chart-topping hits. Speaking about how his challenges shaped him:

It was just life, like just everything I was going through. It's what inspired me to go hard like this.

Key takeaways

Finesse2Tymes, born Ricky Hampton, is a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee.

He has served prison time for several reasons , including aggravated robbery and firearm possession.

, including aggravated robbery and firearm possession. The rapper came out of prison and rose to fame after releasing tracks like Back End, which went viral on TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Ricky Hampton Nickname Finesse2Tymes Date of birth June 10, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, US Nationality American Ethnicity African American Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Profession Rapper and songwriter Net worth $500,000-$2 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube Facebook

Finesse2tymes' age is 33 in 2025

The rapper and songwriter was born on June 10, 1992, in Memphis, Tennessee. Finesse2tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, had a challenging background as a child.

His first prison sentence was at age 15. Sharing with XXL Freshman Freestyle in 2023, he said:

I actually got locked up in my freshman year. I was 15 years old. I got tried as an adult. I got bound over for some aggravated robberies when I was 15. So, my freshman year started like I ain’t never seen a high school. The person that I was? I don’t know. I don’t want to be too thuggish.

His mother battled a gambling problem

While little is known about his father, Finesse2tymes' brother shared how their mother battled gambling addiction to the point of selling Rick's PlayStation. As Kollege Kidd shared, he said:

My mother wasn’t there for my brother like that...Mama had a gambling problem, so she might come to Ricky and say, 'Hey, I need to sell this PlayStation. Imma get your money back or go get you a new one.'

He co-formed Memphis Greatest Underrated

When the rapper was 20 years of age, he formed the rap collective Memphis Greatest Underrated alongside other Memphis rappers, including Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. Four years after forming the group, in 2016, they released a self-titled EP.

Finesse2Tymes faced multiple jail sentences

Legal troubles became a recurring part of the talented rapper's life. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but eventually spent six years before his release in August 2016.

The U.S. Marshals took him into custody again in July 2017 after his performance at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas. As AP News published, it was based on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun.

In December 2018, Finesse2Tymes was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm, according to NBC News. During his time in jail, he perfected his craft and composed some of his best songs. He was released from federal custody on July 1, 2022.

Tracks like Back End shot him into the limelight

Shortly after his release, Finesse2Tymes dropped tracks like Back End, which went viral on TikTok. It peaked at number 86 on Billboard Hot 100.

His mixtape, 90 Days, also solidified his success in the industry. The rapper told Hot New Hip Hop in December 2022:

I had been behind a cell, so, you know, I hadn't been in a studio then, but I've had experience in studios since I started working with music. So you know, of course, I had that itch but I was kind of spooked too. I didn't know how it's gonna sound, you know, being gone so long, I was worrying about my new sound.

Finesse2Tymes is no longer signed to Moneybagg's Bread Gang

As of October 2024, the fast rapper confirmed that he is no longer signed to Bread Gang. In an interview captured by AllHipHop, the Memphis native stated:

We ain’t leave on bad terms or nothing. It just ran its course. Somewhere down the line, I just got the word that it was a rap. I believe bro is more focused on me as a person, my mental health. And he was also traumatised because we had already been through a situation too.

Finesse2Tymes once had multiple relationships

The rapper had a relationship with someone known as BBJay, but they broke up around September 2023.

Nia Love was also Finesse2Tymes' girlfriend and was even reportedly pregnant with his child. A paternity test in October 2024 revealed he is not the biological father of the child. As HipHopDX reported, he wrote on Instagram Stories:

I’m focusing on @fng_shugga only. I don’t need 2-3 women no more, I got kids. That shyt ain’t what’s up, and nah this ain’t about no babymama shyt. All my babymamas know I take care of mine, here or not.

How many baby mommas does Finesse2tymes have?

The rapper has at least one baby mama known as FNG Shugga. They welcomed Finesse2tymes' child in June 2024. In an Instagram post, the rapper said:

I don’t think I’ll ever view women the way I used to after today. I helped this woman @1fngshugga bring my beautiful baby girl “Clever” into this world. This is my FIRST TIME EVER SEEING ONE OF MY KIDS BORN. I wasn’t scared or disgusted. I was amused. It literally felt like I was reborn again when she came out.

Conclusion

Finesse2Tymes’ age and life experiences reflect his transformation against all odds. He reinvented himself in prison and became a successful Memphis rapper with songs on the Billboard charts.

