Merica Monamodi, a former YoTV presenter, showed her impressive physical transformation after one year

The current English teacher took on the 75 Soft Challenge, which not only improves the body but also the mind

Members of the online community congratulated Merica on her hard work and shared how proud they were

Media personality Merica Monamodi showed the resounding results of her year-long weight loss journey. Images: @simply_merica

Source: Instagram

Former YoTV presenter Merica Monamodi documented her year-long weight loss journey and showcased her amazing body transformation, receiving applause online.

The media personality, who now lives in China as an English teacher, took on the 75 Soft Challenge on 14 October, 2024, and posted a video of the results on 14 October, 2025. While it may not have been a smooth journey, as it takes a lot of dedication, Merica aced the challenge and more. Her clip also showed her participating in marathons and doing intense workouts.

She captioned her post:

"This journey wasn’t about perfection; it was about consistency, about showing up for myself, even on the hard days. One year down, and this is just the beginning."

Merica did not share her current weight with the public.

What is the 75 Soft Challenge?

According to the health and wellness hub Cleveland Clinic, while the 75 Hard Challenge puts pressure on various areas of one's life, the 75 Soft Challenge is more accessible and less rigid.

The rules for the challenge are:

Eating well and avoiding alcohol, except for special occasions. Exercising once for 45 minutes a day, with one day of active recovery each week. Drinking 3l of water every day. Reading 10 pages of any book each day.

Reading improves our overall health and gives us the freedom to be intellectually and creatively stimulated, explains Cleveland Clinic. Image: Katrin Ray Shumakov

Source: Getty Images

Missing one of the steps doesn't mean you need to restart the challenge. However, you need to hold yourself accountable and focus on the small things you're doing to live a healthier life.

Merica Monamodi's weight loss impresses fans

Several social media users shared how proud they were of Merica's determination and complimented her weight loss transformation.

@lebzee42 was stunned to see the impressive results and wrote in the post's comment section:

"Wow, I'm proud of you, Ausi hle. It's all about consistency and how badly you want it. Keep going."

@katlegopapane applauded the star, saying:

"Oh, you really did that! Well done."

An inspired @rndom2._stuff said to people on the internet:

"I should start getting up again because this is beautiful."

@ms_sunflowers0 briefly shared their weight loss journey:

"Babe, I ran in my backyard for five months and lost 18kg in four months. It's doable."

@itumeleng_mots1, who was along for the year-long ride, commented:

"I saw the progress in real time. Well done, Merica."

@fedi_online told Merica:

"I’ve been watching you for the past six years. You're such a cool and inspirational human being."

Watch the TikTok video Merica posted on her account:

3 Other weight loss stories

In another article, Briefly News reported that a fitness content creator showed her body transformation from March, 2025 to September, 2025. She shared that consistency and discipline helped her on her journey.

reported that a fitness content creator showed her body transformation from March, 2025 to September, 2025. She shared that consistency and discipline helped her on her journey. Major League DJz stunned fans with a slimmer look in a gym selfie. The twin brothers proved how they lost weight after someone alleged they took a popular drug to speed up the process.

DJ Shimza was also forced to provide proof of his weight loss journey, noting that he did it the old-fashioned way.

Source: Briefly News