South African actress Rorisang Mohapi recently opened up about her relationship with Prince Grootboom

The couple recently announced their engagement after Grootoom popped the question, and Rosisang spoke about how effortless their love is

Fans are still sending congratulatory messages to the lovebirds and look forward to their big day

Rorisang Mohapi finally spoke about her romance with fiancé, Prince Grootboom. Images: rorisang_mohapi, prince_beez

Source: Instagram

Actress Rorisang Mohapi is still beaming with joy after her not-so-secret admirer Prince Grootboom popped the question.

The couple has been dating on the low for some time now and only went public with their relationship when Mohapi announced their engagement on 5 October 2025, how insane?

The House of Zwide star popped out on Instagram with a massive rock on her finger, overwhelmed with emotion at starting a new chapter with her love.

"So many emotions, I have no words. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you every day. I pray that God blesses our union till death do us part. I love you, Rhadebe."

A lover of pink and a hopeless romantic, Rorisang told True Love Magazine that it was her parents' marriage that set the standard of what marriage should look like.

"My parents are in a beautiful marriage, and obviously, there are things that happen behind closed doors, but we don’t know that as their kids. I’ve never seen my parents fight. They are literally best friends, like my mom would do anything for my dad and vice versa. They are a true inspiration to me, and I want the same for myself and my own family one day.”

Rorisang revealed that she met Grootboom, an actor in his own right, on the dance floor at an event, and it was then that their love unfolded. In less than a year, she agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

Speaking about their relationship, the actress said trust and reassurance are key to keeping their relationship strong. And looking back at some of Rorisang's Instagram posts, it's clear that she had long since caught her man's eye.

The Fatal Seduction star has often commented on Rorisang's posts but never really raised suspicion until a month before announcing their engagement.

Actress Rorisang Mohapi says trust and reassurance are important to her and her fiancé, Prince Grootboom. Image: rorisang_mohapi

Source: Instagram

She had shared pictures from an apparent traditional event, where she wore a bright red phinifa dress and nestled in the carousel was Grootboom, who posed beside his bride-to-be, and commented with ring emojis.

In retrospect, it's clear that the traditional ceremony may have been their own leading up to their big day, and many others in the comment section believed so, too.

Fans and followers are excited about the couple's next chapter and congratulated them on their engagement.

See Rorisang Mohapi's post below:

South Africa shows love to Rorisang and Prince

Online users congratulated the pair on their engagement.

Singer Simphiwe Ngema said:

"Aaaaah! I’m so happy for you guys. My faves. Congratulations, guys!"

Actress Mapaseka Koetle wrote:

"Oh, bathong, congratulations."

Actress Kgomotso Christopher added:

"Congratulations, beautiful people. So beautiful."

Fans congratulated Rorisang Mohapi and Prince Grootboom on their engagement. Image: rorisang_mohapi

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Happy Simelane posted:

"Ahhh, my God, Rori! An answered prayer."

therealnkanyiso responded:

"What?! Congratulations, you guys. May God bless this union. So happy for you, @rorisang__mohapi, @prince_beez."

zinzi_n_ was excited:

"My whole 2025 is made. Congratulations, my people, what a wow!"

