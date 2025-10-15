South African Amapiano vocalist Lady Du recently achieved yet another milestone

The star excitedly shared that her beauty salon, Wawa La Beauty, won its first big award

Many netizens couldn't help but be proud of the artist for her hard work, as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

South African popular Amapiano star and businesswoman Lady Du is hard at work as she keeps on reaching great career milestones both in music and in business. She recently announced her latest win with her fans and followers on social media.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the Wawa La Beauty salon owner excitedly revealed that one of her businesses won its first award as the best township luxury business in the hair and beauty space.

Although this isn't the first award she has bagged since she started her music career, Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, confessed that she is happy and proud of all the hard work she puts in every day.

This award comes over a year after she opened her second beauty salon, showing that taking risks most of the time does pay off.

"Welcoming my 10th award. This time it’s not for Ladydu but my baby @wawalabeauty1. Last year, we won CEO of the year at the Basadi Awards. This year, my salon was honoured as one of the best township luxury businesses in the hair and beauty space. I cry because God always picks me. I have never applied for any space anywhere, but I’m always recognised by people who are complete strangers to me.

"Don’t stop working!!!!! Continue your journey even when you feel like giving up.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to making all my businesses a success. I love all of you nonke guys. Even the ones that are negative, y’all have helped shape me into the woman I am today," she wrote.

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Lady Du

Shortly after the star shared the announcement about her big win on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

yummy_p_ said:

"Congratulations mntase!🥺❤️so proud of you!"

caronaolivier_ wrote:

"Congratulations 👏 gorgeous, what a phenomenal achievement! All glory to God 🙏 your efforts and hard work have certainly paid off and will only continue to open new doors and new heights for you."

siv86019 commented:

"Your success is motivating."

dhapubhuriyaji7972 responded:

"What a great achievement."

Popular businessman Leeroy Sidambe said:

"Congratulations to you."

