Gigi Lamayne got some recognition for her hard work in music at the first-ever Basadi in Music Awards

The musician was recognised for her stellar music in rap and hip-hop after her latest album, S et in Stone

Gigi Lamayne shared the news on social media, and fans could not stop singing her praises with messages of congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gigi Lamayne is making waves with her music. The South African rapper dropped Set In Stone and won big at the Basadi In Music Award.

Gigi Lamayne is getting her flowers for her contribution to SA hip-hop by clinching a major award at the Basadi in Music Awards. Image: Instagram /@gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The ceremony was hosted for the first time in 2022, and she was one of its major winners. Gigi's supporters came out in droves to congratulate her.

Gigi Lamayne wins major hip-hop award

Gigi Lamayne shared up close pictures of the award she received from Basadi in Music Awards. The Ice Cream hitmaker was dubbed the Best Rap/Hip-hop Artist of the Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gigi celebrated the award by sharing six pictures of herself holding the accolade. Basadi In Music Awards honours women in entertainment as the award is shaped like an Afro. The musician loved the detail as she wrote in a celebratory tweet:

"Her hair is just like mine. Thank you for this guys !"

Fans joined her as they gave her flowers for being a trailblazer in South African hip-hop. Many encouraged Gigi to continue working as hard as she does.

@qhayoume commented:

"Congrats, sis keep pushing the bar higher."

@Therealthatso commented:

"So beautiful, congratulations once again."

@_elroyalty commented:

"Congratulations to you Queen you deserve everything coming your way."

@Zuluelihlemchu1 commented:

"Never seen Gigi looking so happy in a while. A hard-rapping woman. I love you. Congratulations sis. You deserve it."

@BenikaBen commented:

"The recognition you deserve."

"Don't try me": Gigi Lamayne accuses a guest on her podcast of witchcraft

Briefly News previously reported that Gigi Lamayne said a visitor on her interview show Point Of View With Gigi Lamayne had a failed experience with witcraft and satanism.

The star asserted that she is a child of God and no weapon formed against her will prosper.

The Mashonisa hitmaker claimed a guest she had was satanic. The rapper claimed the guest, Isabelle Cowdry, left the show feeling sick because she tried using her muthi on the rapper. Gigi Lamayne reminded those who wish to go to her podcast with bad intentions would regret it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News