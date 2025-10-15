Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya opened up about the reception for her character on Ithonga

The star revealed that playing a villain was new territory, and has made people hate her in real life

However, the role also landed Nelisiwe an award nomination, news that sparked a frenzy of reactions from her loyal supporters

South African actress Nelisiwe Sibiya spoke about her experience taking on the role of a villain in a TV drama.

Famous for her character as Dr Mbali on Durban Gen, Nelisiwe has become a household name and a familiar face in South African television.

She was recently cast to play the role of Zama Ntanzi on Ithonga, where she stars opposite Levels star Bonko Khoza, and playing her first villain was an opportunity she was not willing to turn down.

She told TshisaLIVE on 12 October 2025 that while the reception has been amazing, it becomes difficult at times when she encounters people in real life who can't tell her apart from her character.

"It’s been hard because people hate me. They think what I’m doing on TV is who I am in real life."

Before her role on Ithonga, Nelisiwe joined the Gagasi FM team, where she took over Penny Ntuli's spot after a controversial salary dispute.

Also on Scandal!, the actress has not only landed back-to-back roles but has been widely celebrated in the industry with several award nominations, and her latest nod received loud applause from her online community.

Fans react to Nelisiwe Sibiya's award nomination

The Durban Gen star has been nominated at the National Film and Television Awards for her villainous role on Ithonga.

Reacting to the news, Nelisiwe Sibiya said she was incredibly honoured, thanking the organisers and her loyal supporters for carrying her through her journey:

"Thank you so much @nationalfilmandtvawards for seeing me, and thank you to wonke umuntu who supports me. It’s been an amazing journey, and we learn every day. Thank you to umvelinqangi, amathonga and uShembe for izibusiso."

Taking to the comment section, fans and followers cheered and congratulated Nelisiwe on the nomination.

winnie.bothma said:

"Nice one, Sis. Cheers to many more!!!"

olwandlersa wrote:

"You are definitely the songs of Solomon chapter 100, all your dreams are coming true, you are at your happiest."

nolangie950 declared:

"It's your time now."

sim_ndlela cheered:

"Congratulations, Neli!"

More and more followers rushed to the comments to congratulate Nelisiwe on the recognition, affirming her not only for her incredible role on Ithonga but also for her astounding work as a world-class actress.

