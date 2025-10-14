Naledi Aphiwe has since "broken her silence" after Amapiano singer MaWhoo addressed their feud

During an interview on Gagasi FM, MaWhoo revealed the origins of her and Naledi's beef

In a TikTok video, Aphiwe threw shade at MaWhoo and also shared her thoughts on the resurfaced drama

Award-winning Afrosoul singer Naledi Aphiwe has indirectly clapped back at the chatter surrounding her name and Amapiano singer MaWhoo. Just recently, the Ngilemele hitmaker addressed their feud during an interview on Gagasi FM.

MaWhoo seems to have struck a nerve after she told her side of the story on what caused her and Naledi's beef.

However, in true Naledi Aphiwe style, the young singer did a TikTok video, where she threw shade at MaWhoo without even mentioning her name. Mzansi quickly caught on as to who or what Aphiwe was addressing.

Naledi calls out lies

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, 14 October, Aphiwe posted a video of her getting ready to step out for a gig. She reiterated that sometimes silence is the best response.

In the caption, she said, "To sum it all, silence is the best reply to fools. Growing to be the best version of me."

Fans advised the Ngyabonga singer to take accountability for her actions in which might have led to the fallout. However, Naledi insist on remaining silent because the truth will not be shaken, despite the alleged lies.

"I'm not here to clear stories that were twisted for attention. If anyone's expecting me to speak or explain myself, they'll wait forever. The truth doesn't shake, no matter how many lies are told," Aphiwe said.

Responding to another fan who said she was fuming but her team warned her not to respond, Naledi said:

"My God, I have moved on from that phase of doing things without even thinking of what is going to happen next! Plus, nobody can ever warn me not to do something because trust me, if I want to do something, I do it!"

What did MaWhoo say about Naledi?

In the interview with Selboynce, MaWhoo said it all started when they did a song together, but it did not work out. Then the real reason they are beefing has to do with her sister, Amahle, who demanded a refund from Naledi because of her actions.

"I remember this other time she said that she wanted me to help her and that she would come to Joburg, okay, she came and we did a song, but unfortunately it didn't work. The beef started when she started fighting with my sister. I remember my sister was hosting an event, I was booked, and she was also booked, but drama began when she wanted to get almost 12 people in who didn't buy tickets. A lot was going on.

"And then the following day, when my sister demanded her refund, Naledi started swearing and insulting uAmahle (Mawhoo's sister), yoh, I can't even repeat the things she said because she also spoke ill about my sister's dead child. It got bad."

Naledi Aphiwe threw shade at MaWhoo. Image: MaWhoo, Naledi

Source: Instagram

