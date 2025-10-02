South African musicians Focalistic and Naledi Aphiwe will headline the ACCES 2025 conference

The stars will be leading sessions on transforming viral moments into sustainable careers

The conference is set to take place from Thursday, 30 October 2025, until Saturday, 1 November 2025

South African popular musicians Naledi Aphiwe and Focalistic will be leading the biggest music conference in October 2025.

According to The South African, the two stars will be headlining the upcoming ACCES 2025 from Thursday, 30 October 2025, until Saturday, 1 November 2025 in Tshwane, and they will be joined by the Grammy-award-winning producer Gordon Williams.

What is the ACCES 2025 conference about?

The conference will showcase Focalistic sharing insights from his international “Piano To The World” campaign, Thakzin exploring Web3 opportunities for African artists, and 18-year-old viral sensation Naledi Aphiwe discussing balancing global fame with authentic artistry.

Each speaker offers distinct expertise, ranging from Focalistic’s development of the Amapiano scene, Thakzin’s innovative 3Step genre, to Naledi’s rise from township choir to collaborating with Chris Brown.

What will the artist be doing at ACCES 2025?

According to The South African, the artists will lead sessions focused on transforming viral moments into sustainable music industry careers. They will also address strategies for international touring and discuss digital innovation to maintain cultural authenticity.

The Ka Lekeke hitmaker will give some knowledge about his successful European and North American tour strategy, while Thakzin will explore the Web3's potential. The 18-year-old who just completed her matric will show youngsters how she balances schoolwork and a growing music career.

Music In Africa Foundation executive director Eddie Hatitye shared that this conference is all about allowing young and vibrant creatives to learn more about the international growth and partnership within the music industry.

"ACCES serves as the premier platform uniting the international music market with Africa’s vibrant creative spirit, creating concrete opportunities for partnerships and economic growth," he said.

