The Premier Soccer League has paid tribute to former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa following his sudden passing while serving as South Africa’s ambassador in France

Mthethwa played a significant role in shaping South African sports, from grassroots programmes to major international events like the 2010 FIFA World Cup

His tenure sparked mixed reactions, with recognition for some achievements but criticism over missed opportunities, particularly regarding women’s football and equal pay,

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released a statement following the passing of former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Mthethwa was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, at the foot of a hotel in France, after being reported missing the previous day. At the time of his death, he was serving as South Africa's ambassador to France.

Former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa passed away in France where he was serving as South Africa's ambassador.

Source: Getty Images

Born on 23 January 1967 in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa played a pivotal role in South African sports development.

He served as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2014 to 2023, championing greater access to sports programmes and cultural activities, particularly for young people in underserved communities.

Mthethwa was also a key member of the board for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee, contributing to the successful delivery of one of South Africa’s most celebrated sporting events.

His leadership helped elevate the country’s profile on the global stage, ensuring the tournament ran smoothly and leaving a lasting legacy for South African sport.

His time at the helm was met with negative reactions from many sections of the sports sector, especially football fans, who felt he did not make a meaningful difference to sports in the country.

In its statement, the PSL extended heartfelt condolences to the Mthethwa family and announced that all football games this weekend, including Betway Premiership, ABC Motsepe League, Carling Black Label Knockout, and the Multichoice Diski Challenge, will observe a minute of silence in his honour.

Legacy in South African sports

During his tenure as Sports Minister from 2019 to 2023, Mthethwa supported initiatives that ensured funding reached grassroots sports programmes. He also backed boycotts of certain international events tied to political issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana after their Women's Africa Cup of Nations win in June 2022.

Source: Getty Images

However, he faced criticism for not fully capitalising on the success of women’s football, particularly when Banyana Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), a missed opportunity to further empower women in sport.

In June 2022 after the WAFCON win, Mthethwa promised that equal pay for international players would be passed as a law. He further confirmed that this was not only exclusive to football. This he said at the time when there were continued cries over the pay disparity between men and women in sport.

However, as of October 2025, there is no public record of such legislation being enacted. Despite the initial promise, the Commission for Gender Equality criticisedcalls for actionexclusive only the government's approach as insufficient, labelling it as mere lip service

Mthethwa’s contribution to South African sports, from grassroots initiatives to global events, leaves an enduring mark on the nation’s sporting landscape.

Nathi Mthethwa's networth

Briefly News previously reported that the late Nathi Mthethwa’s net worth stood at roughly R1.25 million (about $70,000 USD) at the time of his death.

His ambassadorial salary was around R1.5 million annually, with additional pensions from his ministerial roles ranging between R800,000 and R1 million per year.

