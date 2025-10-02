The sudden passing of former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa in France has left both the sporting world and political circles in shock

His career stretched from government to diplomacy, with a legacy that touched South African sport at some of its most defining moments

At the time of his death, questions about his personal wealth and financial standing added another layer of public interest to his life story

Former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa passed away on 30 September 2025 in France, where he was serving as South Africa’s ambassador.

He was found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris after being reported missing the previous evening. Reports indicated that he had sent troubling messages to his wife before his disappearance.

Mthethwa served as Sports Minister from 2019 to 2023 and previously sat on the board of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee, which played a key role in delivering one of South Africa’s proudest moments on the global stage.

His tenure was marked by support for grassroots development, cultural integration in sport, and political boycotts of events tied to human rights concerns.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the country. Former SABC sports presenter Walter Mokoena described his passing as “absolute shock,” while the Premier Soccer League confirmed a minute of silence would be observed before all matches over the weekend.

Nathi Mthethwa’s net worth at death

Estimating Nathi Mthethwa’s net worth in 2025 is difficult due to limited public disclosures, but reports suggest it stood at roughly R1.25 million (about $70,000 USD) at the time of his death.

His ambassadorial salary was around R1.5 million annually, with additional pensions from his ministerial roles ranging between R800,000 and R1 million per year.

The late politician’s assets included a family home in Pretoria valued at an estimated R2–3 million after renovations, as well as official vehicles and allowances tied to his government positions. Unlike some of his peers, no major private business interests were linked to his name.

Family wealth and lifestyle

While Mthethwa’s personal fortune was relatively modest for a long-serving politician, his family’s overall financial stability was supported by his wife, Philisiwe Mthethwa, who serves as CEO of the National Empowerment Fund with an annual salary exceeding R2 million.

Past controversies, such as a 2012 probe into a slush fund, raised questions about his financial dealings, but no convictions or findings significantly reduced his assets. By most accounts, Mthethwa lived a comfortable but not extravagant life.

At his passing, Nathi Mthethwa’s wealth reflected a career rooted in public service rather than private accumulation, leaving behind a financial legacy defined by stability rather than luxury.

Inside the Sports Minister's lifestyle

