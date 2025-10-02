The Mthethwa family has opened up and expressed gratitude to the support they have received from South Africans

Former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, earlier this week

The family expressed the pain and heartache they felt at the loss of their family member, who was also a former minister

Nathi Mthethwa's family thanked South Africans for their support. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The family of former Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel on 30 September 2025, has expressed their gratitude to South Africans. They have also said that Mthethwa's death left a void.

The spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Chrispin Phiri, posted a statement from the family spokesperson, Dr. Sfiso Buthelezi, on his @Chrispin_JPhiri X account. In the statement, the family described Mthethwa as a devoted husband, father, brother, and South African Ambassador. Buthelezi also said that his death has left a void in their hearts that words cannot express.

Family thanks South Africans

Buthelezi also thanked South Africans and the government for their support.

"Your messages of condolence have brought comfort in our grief, reminding us that we are not alone. We are especially thankful to the government of the Republic of South Africa for its unwavering support, and to the French authorities for their ongoing cooperation and transparency as the investigation unfolds," the statement read.

Buthelezi added that the family takes solace in the unity and compassion shown by South Africans from all walks of life.

"Once formal processes are complete, we will work closely with the DIRCO to bring Nathi home for a memorial and funeral worthy of his legacy."

Nathi Mthethwa passed away in France. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The death of Mthethwa sent shockwaves across the country. The French authorities initially reported that he was missing. Paris police mobilised their resources to locate Mthethwa. However, shortly after reporting that he was missing, Mthethwa's body was found at the Hyatt Hotel. He reportedly fell from the 22nd floor of the building.

What you need to know about Nathi Mthethwa's death

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthethwa's death, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, conveyed his condolences

More details about Mthethwa's death emerge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that new details about Mthethwa's death emerged. This was after he was found dead on 30 September 2025.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that there were no signs of a struggle or traces of medication or narcotics at the scene. He also said that the window in the room had been forced open.

