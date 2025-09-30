The Springboks have delivered commanding performances on the field, continuing to impress in international rugby

Their story off the pitch is gaining attention, with a documentary about the team earning an Emmy nomination

As the Rugby Championship reaches its final game, South Africa prepares for an important clash with some changes to the squad

The Springboks are asserting their authority as rugby kings, with commanding recent wins over the All Blacks and Los Pumas.

Their dominance on the pitch has been matched off it, with their documentary, Chasing the Sun 2, earning a prestigious Emmy nomination.

Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu touches down a try against the Los Pumas on Saturday, 27 September 2025. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Chasing the Sun 2 chronicles Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s rollercoaster journey as he led South Africa to victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The documentary goes beyond match results, offering exclusive interviews with players and staff, behind-the-scenes locker room footage, training sessions, and match-day moments. It also explores the personal stories of the team, highlighting the challenges and experiences that shaped the players into World Cup champions.

Produced by T+W, the team behind the Emmy-nominated Two Sides, which captured the British and Irish Lions’ 2021 tour of South Africa during the pandemic, Chasing the Sun 2 continues their streak of compelling, award-worthy storytelling.

Watch the clip below:

The winner will be announced on 24 November 2025 at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu runs away with the ball against the Los Pumas in a Rugby Championship. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Former Springboks coach features on the doc

The award nominated documentary features former coach Jacques Nienaber, committed to an extended stay in Ireland. His contract with Leinster has been renewed until the end of the 2026/27 season, where he continues to serve as senior coach under director of rugby Leo Cullen.

Nienaber and current Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus first worked together at Munster before joining forces again in 2017, when Erasmus recruited him to the Springboks.

Nienaber went on to mastermind the Boks’ defence in 2019, playing a pivotal role in their World Cup triumph, before stepping up as head coach in 2023.

Meanwhile, Erasmus continues to have a significant impact on South African rugby. On Sunday, 24 August 2025, he received the Ministerial Excellence Award at the South African Sports Awards.

With back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 to his name, his bold tactical vision has won him both domestic praise and global acclaim.

His current deal runs until 2027, but according to Rapport, negotiations about an extension are already underway.

Despite Erasmus’ achievements, many analysts believe the Boks are missing the edge that came with Nienaber’s defensive systems and leadership. His absence, they argue, has left a gap in South Africa’s armoury.

Erasmus reveals calories burned while coaching

Briefly News previously reported that coach Rassie Erasmus took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to reveal just how nerve-wracking the two hours were.

The defending Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship champions faced immense pressure, and Erasmus shared the toll the job takes on him. Posting his heart rate and calories burned, he showed fans the personal intensity of coaching at the highest level.

