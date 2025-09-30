After guiding Kenya to a historic milestone on the continental stage, Benni McCarthy now faces mounting uncertainty about his future in international football

Tanzanian giants and South African heavyweights are both believed to be watching him closely as speculation builds around his next destination

With his coaching CV growing stronger and old rivalries in play, McCarthy’s next step could be one of the most intriguing moves in African football

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy is reportedly on the verge of leaving his post in Kenya, with mounting speculation about where his next challenge might be.

McCarthy has taken charge of 11 games with Kenya, winning five, drawing four and losing two, with his next assignment being the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Ivory Coast and Burundi in October.

He has also received praise from fellow South African and former Simba SC CEO, Senzo Mbatha, who said McCarthy was a big figure in African football.

Appointed earlier this year, McCarthy guided Kenya to their first-ever knockout stage appearance at a major tournament during the African Nations Championship, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in August. His achievements have quickly raised his profile across East Africa.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC are believed to be monitoring McCarthy closely after parting ways with Fadlu Davids, who recently joined Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic.

The club is eager to bring in a high-profile coach capable of restoring its dominance on the continent, and McCarthy’s growing reputation makes him an attractive candidate.

Kaizer Chiefs speculation gathers pace

Closer to home, Kaizer Chiefs are also rumoured to be considering the Bafana Bafana legend after the dismissal of Nasreddine Nabi.

Chiefs could present McCarthy with the platform for a dramatic return to South African club football, though expectations at Naturena remain sky-high.

His coaching record includes successful spells with AmaZulu and Cape Town City, as well as a stint in the English Premier League as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United. While his CV is strong, questions remain over whether he can deliver instant success to a club as demanding as Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates link adds another twist

McCarthy’s deep connection with Orlando Pirates adds another layer to the story. The former striker, who remains the all-time leading scorer for Bafana Bafana, has previously been linked with a coaching role at the Buccaneers. However, Pirates ultimately chose Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to succeed Jose Riveiro.

If McCarthy does decide to leave his role with Kenya, the battle for his signature between Simba SC, Kaizer Chiefs, and potentially even Pirates promises to be one of the biggest coaching sagas in African football.

McCarthy speaks on Kenya's World Cup chances.

Briefly News previously reported that McCarthy made an honest admission about the hopes of leading Harambee Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The former Cape Town City head coach cited the points gap and early setbacks in the qualifying series as some of the problems.

