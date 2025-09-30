Leeds United has welcomed Lucas Radebe in a role that takes his influence beyond the pitch, connecting the club with fans and communities across the globe

The South African legend, celebrated for his leadership and dedication, steps into a position designed to inspire young players and strengthen international ties

Radebe’s return to Elland Road has sparked excitement among supporters, reflecting both his lasting legacy and the club’s ambitions to grow worldwide

Leeds United has officially welcomed South African football legend Lucas Radebe as its first-ever global ambassador, a role that will see the former Bafana Bafana captain promote the club’s history, values, and community spirit across the globe.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe applauds the fans after being unveiled as a club ambassador during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, made on September 28, 2025, was met with widespread acclaim, with supporters hailing Radebe as the embodiment of everything Leeds stands for.

For Radebe, 56, the appointment is more than ceremonial; it’s a return to a club that shaped his career and heart.

“It’s like coming home to a family that has always supported me,” he said during a special half-time presentation at Elland Road, where thousands of fans cheered his return.

Born on April 12, 1969, in Diepkloof, Soweto, Radebe grew up during South Africa’s turbulent apartheid era, finding refuge and purpose on the football field.

His talents led him to Kaizer Chiefs, where he quickly became a standout defender, earning international caps for Bafana Bafana.

In 1994, Leeds United paid £250,000 to bring the young defender to England. Radebe quickly became a cornerstone of the team, captaining Leeds from 1998 to 2002.

Over 11 years, he made 256 appearances, scored two goals, and helped the club achieve historic milestones, including a third-place finish in the Premier League and a semi-final run in the 2001 UEFA Champions League. Fans affectionately nicknamed him “The Chief” for his commanding presence and leadership on and off the pitch.

Radebe also left his mark internationally, captaining South Africa to victory in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and representing Bafana Bafana in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Beyond football, he championed social causes, including HIV awareness and youth development, becoming a symbol of resilience and unity for his country.

A hero returns: Fans celebrate

The news of Radebe’s new role has ignited excitement across social media. Leeds supporters and South African fans flooded platforms with tributes, sharing clips of his legendary tackles, commanding headers, and iconic celebrations.

“A living legend who embodies heart, grit, and loyalty, welcome back, Chief.”

Leeds United described Radebe as “a focal point for the club worldwide,” noting his influence will help spread the team’s values across continents.

At Elland Road, his half-time presentation drew standing ovations, chants, and an atmosphere reminiscent of his playing days.

What does this role mean for Radebe?

As global ambassador, Radebe will focus on promoting Leeds United’s core values: unity, resilience, and community engagement.

His work will include youth outreach, international events, and talent development, particularly in Africa, where football passion runs deep.

“I hope to inspire young players to dream big,” he said, reflecting on how his journey from Soweto to Leeds demonstrates what’s possible with determination and opportunity.

Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe applauds fans after being unveiled as a club ambassador.

Source: Getty Images

Radebe’s appointment also aligns with Leeds’ ambition to expand globally. Through his network and profile, the club hopes to strengthen ties in emerging markets, foster partnerships, and open pathways for African talent to shine on international stages.

Radebe’s impact extends far beyond football. In Leeds, he is immortalised through a statue, a bus bearing his name, a beer brand, a rock band tribute, and a lounge suite collection.

Now, as global ambassador, he adds a new chapter to his legacy, bridging cultures, inspiring fans, and ensuring the story of “The Chief” continues to influence generations.

