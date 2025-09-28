Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has shared his thoughts on the team’s preparedness to tackle the challenges of competing both in continental and domestic competitions this season.

Amakhosi are back on the African stage for the first time since their memorable run to the 2020/21 CAF Champions League final, where they fell short against Al Ahly.

Their return to continental football comes after clinching the Nedbank Cup last season, defeating Orlando Pirates in the final to secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The CAF Confederation Cup now joins the three domestic competitions — the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup — that Kaizer Chiefs will contest this season, creating a packed and demanding fixture list.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, however, believes Amakhosi are well-equipped to handle the challenge thanks to the quality additions made during the transfer window. He explained that the new signings weren’t brought in merely to boost squad numbers but to compete for places and make an impact.

“I’m confident we can manage the busy schedule,” Petersen said. “Many players are still waiting for their chance, and they’re eager to step up. With the depth and quality we now have, I believe we’re more than capable of competing strongly in continental football while staying on top of our domestic commitments.”

Source: Briefly News