Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been urged to leave the Premier Soccer League for a move to Europe next summer

The South African international has arguably been the best defender in the Betway Premiership since making his debut for the Buccaneers' first team

A football analyst speaking exclusively to Briefly News explains why Mbokazi needs to leave Pirates for Europe next season

South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League since being promoted to Orlando Pirates’ first team last season.

The 19-year-old has also taken his club form into the South African men's national team, as his recent performance for Bafana Bafana has left many fans and football pundits talking about his brilliance.

He was named Man of the Match in Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. This game led to a sports journalist airing his thoughts about the youngster.

Bafana defender urged to move to Europe

Sports journalist Michael Afolayan, who watched Mbokazi’s splendid performance against Nigeria, was surprised to find out he is still with Orlando Pirates while chatting with Briefly News.

The football analyst believes the youngster is good enough to rub shoulders with other starlets showing off their footballing talents in different European Leagues.

“Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the talent and potential to succeed on the European stage,” the source said.

“A move abroad next summer could be the turning point in his career and give him the platform to grow into the world-class player he’s destined to become.”

“Staying at Orlando Pirates has helped Mbokazi develop, shaped his football life and also still being close with his family, but Europe is where he’ll truly test himself against the best. That experience is essential if he wants to take his career to the next level.

"This would also help South African football as a whole, because I guess some people are not conversant with top football talents coming out of their precious league."

Afolayan also suggested some of the clubs that can go for Mbokazi as he urged him to move ti Europe.

"I wouldn't advise him to jump at some of the top sides in Europe. I would like to see him at a club in the French Ligue 1, I support Paris Saint-Germain, so I get a glimpse of how talents are managed well in that league," he added.

"I learnt that Pirates might want to hold on to him as he's one of their prized asset, but they need to help him grow much better than he is presently."

Afolayan is not the first person to suggest Mbokazi for a move to Europe; Hugo Broos had earlier advised the Pirates youngster to consider moving.

