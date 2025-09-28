Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has expressed disappointment over the club’s decision to move forward without head coach Nasreddine Nabi, questioning whether the Tunisian tactician was given a fair chance to continue his work.

The 38-year-old former goalkeeper believes Nabi deserved more time, especially after ending Amakhosi’s decade-long trophy drought by guiding them to a memorable Nedbank Cup triumph in May. Despite that success, Nabi’s position remained uncertain, and with an internal investigation ongoing, it appears increasingly likely he will not return.

“It’s really sad to see what’s happening at Kaizer Chiefs,” Khune told Soccer Laduma.

“For ten years, the club struggled to win silverware, and Nabi finally broke that cycle. I wish he had been given more time because it was clear he was building a strong and competitive team. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and the club decided to part ways with him. I would have loved to see him continue, but at the end of the day, Chiefs is a business.”

