Kaizer Chiefs are currently competing in the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Stellenbosch FC this season

The Soweto giants qualified for the continental tournament after winning the Nedbank Cup last campaign

An analyst, while speaking with Briefly News, explained why Kaizer Chiefs are not yet ready for CAF competitions

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the four teams representing the Premier Soccer League on the continent this season. The Glamour Boys, alongside Stellenbosch F.C., are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup, while Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are representing the country in the CAF Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the PSL sides representing South Africa in CAF competitions this season. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto giants secured a place in the Confederation Cup this season after winning the Nedbank Cup last campaign, and they are through to the next preliminary round of the competition after defeating Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP.

Amakhosi depended on penalty shoot-outs to get a win over the Angolan club in their first preliminary fixture.

Why Chiefs are not ready for CAF competitions

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, during an exclusive chat with Briefly News, outlined what he saw when he watched Chiefs' clash with Kabuscorp.

He was not totally convinced by the Glamour Boys’ performance, which made him think they are not ready yet for CAF competitions. He also admitted that the PSL giants have quality players to survive in the competition, but they lack the experience, as they are still a work in progress.

“Kaizer Chiefs are still a work in progress. Competing in Africa requires depth, consistency, and a winning mentality, and right now, they’re not quite there yet,” he said.

“The quality is there in parts, but the team lacks the experience and cohesion needed to handle the demands of continental football.”

Anuma also believes Kaizer Chiefs will struggle to balance continental football alongside the DStv Premiership and other cup competitions. He believes the CAF Confederation Cup came too early for coach Nasreddine Nabi and his team.

Nasreddine Nabi is still unavailable for Kaizer Chiefs after missing their tie against Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: Nasreddine Nabi

Source: Instagram

"Kaizer Chiefs are a top side, but they've been going through a rebuilding phase, and the CAF competition came too early in my point of view," he added.

"They needed their players to play more together and understand themselves better, but since the competition is already here, they have to learn on the road.

"Balancing continental football alongside the league and other cup competitions might be too demanding for them this season, as we saw last campaign, when they had to focus on the Nedbank Cup.

"I hope they prove me wrong at the end of the season, but this first match I watched exposed their inexperience."

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to know their next opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, but are already preparing for their next game against AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Kaze gives an update on Ighodaro

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze gave an update on when Etiosa Ighodaro will make his debut for the club.

The Nigerian striker joined the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer, but he's yet to play for the club this season.

Source: Briefly News