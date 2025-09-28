Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has landed himself in trouble with the players' association in South Africa

The former Bafana Bafana star has been called out by the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) over his constant attacks on players

The statement released by SAFPU was met with several criticisms from South Africans on social media

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) has strongly criticised former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye, accusing him of repeatedly launching personal attacks on players under the guise of analysis.

Junior Khanye is under serious criticism from the South African Football Players' Union. Photo: Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

Khanye, who retired from professional football a decade ago, has since built a reputation as a blunt and outspoken pundit. He often hits out at players and clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

A few weeks ago, he blamed Aden McCarthy for Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Kabuscorp in the CAF Champions League before they won the reverse fixture at the FNB Stadium.

He has constantly shared his opinions on different topics on the PSL, especially when it concerns his former club, Amakhosi.

SAFPU hit at Khanye for controversial opinions

Acting SAFPU president Tebogo Monyai strongly criticised Khanye’s repeated public remarks, arguing that they go far beyond constructive analysis or commentary. This came after his recent comments on Mamelodi Sundowns' winter signing, Jayden Adams.

According to Monyai, Khanye’s statements amount to character attacks disguised as expert opinion and reflect more on his own bitterness, personal shortcomings, and envy than on the players he targets.

The union further argued that many of the players Khanye frequently disparages have achieved far greater success in their careers, both professionally and ethically, than he ever did.

They accused the former Kaizer Chiefs winger of using his platform to tear others down as a way of compensating for his own past failures, including off-field controversies that overshadowed his playing days.

SAFPU added that Khanye’s ongoing criticism stems less from football insight and more from unresolved frustrations with his unfulfilled ambitions.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye is criticised for his constant attacks on players in the Premier Soccer League. Photo: Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

While some fans are not supporters of Khanye and his opinions, the move from SAFPU was not welcomed by many, as they felt the union only took action when it involved a Mamelodi Sundowns player.

Mashudu Lucky said:

"It was fun and games when the same Khanye was busy abusing Chiefs players but you know draw the line cause he is busy molesting players from your favourite team."

Ephraim_Snr wrote:

"Clearly this union favors sundowns kanye has been speaking brutal truth about kaizer chiefs players and technical team nothing has ever been said..."

KagisoRamoleele shared:

"This guy has been saying these kind of things to many players, why do you draw the line when it's this particular player?"

Sello Stanley commented:

"Now, it makes lots of sense,the time when kaizer chiefs and Orlando Pirates acquired vodacom sponsorship they issued a statement condemning it, Sundowns are now signing lot of players and loan them to the other PLS tand the will not fielded against them, and that is match fixing."

kobetji reacted:

"Basically, Kanye's freedom of speech infringed because he said things you don't like?"

Lunathi Dlomo implied:

"Junior Khanye mustn’t issue any apologies, just tell your clients to remain in their lower teams, because the moment they join the big three they will be criticised. You can go to hell, we can’t be bullied by Mamelodi Sundowns Online Branch disguised as union."

DeeDavisto responded:

"Imagine writing a 4 page essay to tell Junior Khanye rubbish ....I mean I'm a Sundowns supporter I agree with him Jayden Adams has not been performing well lately and I started noticing tht Sundowns is becoming too much of him.... As for u SAPFU did u solve Saleng issue with OP."

Sydwel Sefiti added:

"He has his own disclaimer that says "fighting no one, trying to fix South African football". Meaning whatever he says means no malice. Take him to court and his lawyers will wipe the floors with you😂 You guys are just pathetic clout chasers man."

Source: Briefly News