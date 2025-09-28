Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has pointed out at some of the silly mistakes Springboks made during their famour victory over the Pumas of Argentina in the Rugby Championship this weekend.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa thumped Argentina 67-30 at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The win put Springboks in pole position to retain the Rugby Championship this year as they currently sit on top of the table with the All Blacks of New Zealand staying close in second place.

Erasmus points out at Springboks mistakes

Erasmus despite being happy about the victory while also praising a Springboks star in the process share some of the errors they made in the first half.

One of the most costly moments came from winger Cheslin Kolbe, whose brief lapse in judgment led to an unintentional goal-line dropout. Argentina capitalised immediately, scoring a try while the Springboks were still retreating casually toward their own try line.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Another costly error came from hooker Malcolm Marx, whose illegal side entry into a defensive maul handed Argentina a penalty try and saw him sent to the sin bin.

Despite these setbacks, the Springboks bounced back strongly, adding six more tries in the second half after their three in the opening period. They took control of both the set-pieces and open play, overcoming a first half riddled with offsides, knock-ons, dangerous tackles, and other mistakes.

“There were a couple of silly mistakes on our part that handed them tries,” Erasmus admitted. “The yellow card and Cheslin’s drop-out from the dead-ball area were examples. It was a straightforward error, he wasn’t attempting a short kick-off; he simply wanted to send the ball back to the guys taking the restart. But because he drop-kicked it, the try stood. It was just a momentary lapse in judgment.”

Source: Briefly News