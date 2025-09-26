Rassie Erasmus has responded to a critic ahead of the Springboks clash against the Pumas of Argentina in Durban on Saturday, September 27, 2025

The South African rugby tactician gave a solid response to his team's critics on his official X account page

Erasmus' response garnered a lot of reactions from his fans and followers on social media

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has issued a firm response to the team’s critics ahead of their highly anticipated Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Durban this weekend.]

Former coach-turned-pundit Matt Williams, known for his outspoken views, has gained a reputation in recent years for his relentless criticism of the Springboks, frequently aiming at Erasmus in the process.

Williams has repeatedly aimed at the Springboks, criticising everything from their famed ‘bomb squad’ tactic and Erasmus’s outspoken approach to the innovative strategies employed by the reigning world champions.

Rassie came under serious criticism after the Springboks' defeat against the Wallabies of Australia and the All Blacks of New Zealand.

Rassie hits back at Boks critic

When asked about the recent criticism during a press conference this week, Rassie Erasmus responded with humour rather than hostility, brushing it aside with a laugh.

He explained that the remarks carry little weight within the Springbok camp because the critic clearly lacks real insight into the team and how they operate.

Erasmus acknowledged the individual’s long-standing presence in rugby and the respect some may have for him, but he dismissed the comments as little more than attention-seeking “clickbait.” He emphasised that the Springboks focus on their own game rather than speculating about other teams’ selections or tactics.

He even questioned whether the critic was speaking from an Australian or Irish perspective, highlighting how irrelevant such outside opinions are to the team’s preparations, ultimately saying they hear the noise but simply laugh it off.

Fans react as Erasmus replies critics

Dimeon van Rooyen said:

"This guy is so triggered by the fact that the Springboks won more World Cups than he won matches as an international coach. And when he left, everyone in the squad criticised him. Why does anyone still ask him for his opinion?"

Michael Gillbee wrote:

"Mic 🎤 drop! Jirre this was a snotklap and a half without using a hand! 🤚🏼! Boom 💥 Thank you coach for everything you have done for us. For our Springboks, south african rugby in general and our country as a whole! We are deeply grateful to you and your coaching team! Love you!"

Clibo One shared:

"Matt Williams needs to pay his bills, time to talk sh*t about the Springboks is all he is good for 🤣🤣"

Craig Marais reacted:

"This guy won 3 international matches out of 17 with Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rassie has won almost more World Cups with the Springboks 🇿🇦 than this guy won matches!!!! The best & the worst!"

Will Rhys Davies commented:

"Matt Williams still trying to be relevant after all these years, he verbally attacks one of the best and most successful rugby coaches in the World with constant waffle every other week. I am a Welshman who lives in Ireland and Matt Williams opinions are completely irrelevant."

David Zwart added:

"Matt Williams shouldn’t throw stones in glass houses. When he was DOR of Knox Grammar school in Sydney, he abused a referee from behind the sideline ropes in an u15 match that he was sent from the field and complex. I was the opposing coach at the time."

